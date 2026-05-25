Chinese automaker introduces a luxury sedan with advanced technology features and a futuristic design.

A futuristic 18 ft-long limo that looks as though it has rolled straight out of a European luxury design studio, the Maextro S800 sedan boasts high-end technology in an ambitious push from Chinese manufacturers into the ultra-luxury segment.

The vehicle is assembled with the assistance of over 1,000 robots and powered by technology from Huawei, the Chinese tech giant. Built in Hefei, China, the £130,000 gold-trimmed vehicle features a sweeping two-tone paintwork and a lavishly trimmed leather interior, catching the eye at first glance.

However, the Maextro represents a broader strategic shift among Chinese automakers, who aim to establish dominance in the luxury end. This is achieved by providing a modern and technologically advanced cabin, albeit at a high cost option. Fully equipped versions cost around £130,000, while stripped-down models can be purchased for about £77,000. Car expert Thomas Luk stated that the Maextro is challenging the luxury offerings of Maybach and the 7-series BMW.

Chinese manufacturers have been steadily reshaping the global car industry, with exports reaching seven million vehicles in 2022 and handling the implications of geopolitical tensions in the US market. The Maextro is exclusively sold within China for now, whereas Huawei plans to expand internationally in the future despite the ban on its products in the US. This is underpinned by Huaweis smartphone-era approach to the automotive world, focusing on advanced technology and software.

Huawei Audiomics, along with JAC Motors handles manufacturing and is associated with more cars. The Maextro is directly marketed to certain enterprise outer entrepreneurs list only and around 17000 employ the car has been delivered since its launch a year. A further ultra-premium model was double announced April going to be shown with high priced 225, 0





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Huawei Maextro China Luxury Car Artificial Intelligence Autonomous Driving

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese coal mine explosion kills at least 90, deadliest mining disaster in recent yearsThis news article reports on the deadly gas explosion at a coal mine in China's Shanxi province, resulting in the death of at least 90 people. Rescue efforts are underway, and an investigation led by China's State Council is being conducted.

Read more »

Legacy Automakers Show Us That They’re Fighting Back In ChinaPartnerships with Chinese car brands and new products have helped turn the tides of non-Chinese automakers in China.

Read more »

Deadliest coal mine explosion in China in years kills at least 82 people, local officials sayChinese President Xi Jinping called for an all-out effort to rescue the missing.

Read more »

The Maextro S800 sedan, with sweeping two-tone paintwork and lavishly trimmed leather interior, bears an unmistakable resemblance to a Rolls-Royce at first glance. Built in Hefei, China, the gold-trimmed vehicle is assembled with the assistance of over 1,000 robots and powered by technology from Huawei. The car represents a broader strategic shift among Chinese automakers, who have established dominance in the affordable electric vehicle market and are now targeting the ultra-luxury segment.

Read more »