Mae Muller has given in to pressure and considers quitting music

Mae Muller, the Eurovision star who represented the UK in 2023, is considering quitting music after admitting she's had 'all the joy and fun sucked out' of her career. She blames her disappointing result and split with her record label for her decision.

Eurovision star Mae Muller has confessed she's on the verge of quitting music after admitting she's had 'all the joy and fun sucked out' of her career.

The singer previously represented the UK at the song contest in 2023 with her track 'I Wrote a Song' but finished in 25th place with just 24 points. Despite releasing music since, Mae has taken to TikTok to admit she is 'miserable' and has been struggling to find the motivation to continue. Mae's poor result and split with her record label and management have led her to this decision.

She shared a video with the on-screen text: 'Trigger warning: me being vulnerable.

' Mae explained: 'I'm just gonna be vulnerable for a second because you guys are my close friends, this is literally my close friends. Eurovision star Mae Muller has confessed she's on the verge of quitting music, after admitting she's had 'all the joy and fun sucked out' of her career. This music thing, I need you guys to tell me not to quit because why is it so hard.

I feel like I've been doing it for so long now and I just feel like all the joy and fun has been sucked out and it's kind of making me miserable. I don't know guys, I need you guys to remind me why I like doing this cos I absolutely love ya'll, I love you, I love making music, I love performing, I love everything about it but I just feel like what it's turned into, I don't know if I have it in me guys.

', 'I do have it in me but I'm getting to the end of my tether and I don't wanna be miserable, I wanna be happy. Tell me not to quit. I don't wanna quit on you guys and it's testing my last nerve, I can't. See more at https://www.mirror.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/mae-muller-confesses-qitting-music-4483074#zoom, 'Like can I just be a songwriter atp girl I'm tiiiiired.

Mae then released a lengthy video on TikTok, where she opened up on her reasons to leave, accusing both companies of 'panicking' after the pandemic and taking her career in a different direction from what she had wanted. Mae deleted the video after a week, probably due to overwhelming support and encouragement from her followers





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