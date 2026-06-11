Madverse Music Group Secures Seed Funding to Empower Independent Artists via AI

New Delhi-based Madverse Music Group has raised seed funding led by Kobalt co-founder Willard Ahdritz to scale its AI-driven music distribution platform for independent artists globally.

Madverse Music Group , a distribution powerhouse based in New Delhi, has announced the successful acquisition of seed funding led by the co-founder of Kobalt, Willard Ahdritz.

This strategic investment round also saw participation from several other key venture capital firms, including the US-based SumoSan Ventures, India-based 10X Global, and the Dubai-based Marigold Capital. The infusion of capital is earmarked for the further advancement of the company's technological infrastructure, specifically focusing on rights management, distribution efficiency, and the expansion of its artist services.

With the addition of Willard Ahdritz to the board, Madverse gains a wealth of knowledge from a leader who fundamentally reshaped the concept of musical independence through his previous work with AWAL and amra. Ahdritz has a proven track record of investing in music start-ups that leverage artificial intelligence to scale the indie industry and improve fan engagement through innovative distribution technologies.

The company operates on a subscription model starting at 19.99 dollars per month, positioning itself alongside global players like DistroKid and TuneCore. However, Madverse separates itself from the competition through the aggressive integration of artificial intelligence to optimize its backend and frontend services. The application of AI has drastically accelerated quality control processes, allowing the platform to handle the distribution of roughly 25,000 songs in as little as three to five minutes after they are uploaded.

Beyond the technical backend, the company offers a suite of AI-driven marketing tools designed to help independent artists navigate the complexities of digital promotion. These tools automate the creation and management of advertisements across Meta platforms and streamline the process for pre-save notifications, ticket sales, and concert alerts, ensuring that artists can reach their audience with speed and precision. The rise of Madverse comes at a transformative time for the Indian music landscape.

For decades, the industry was heavily skewed toward Bollywood and regional film scores, which served as the primary gateway for musical success in the region. Today, there is a growing movement of independence. Many established playback singers, who are the vocalists recording hits for cinema, are now pursuing solo careers outside the studio system. Neeti Mohan is one such artist who has utilized Madverse to distribute her work.

The platform also hosts a diverse array of popular artists, including the twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar, as well as Nucleya, Rishabh Rikhiram, Karan Kanchan, and Arpit Bala. This shift represents a broader movement toward artistic autonomy within the South Asian market, where creators are no longer beholden to film studios to achieve mainstream success. In terms of scale, Madverse has shown a remarkable trajectory, adding approximately 100,000 users in the past 18 months.

This brings their total user base to 200,000 independent artists and labels spanning more than 40 different countries. The company's leadership believes that AI serves as a critical enabler that unlocks creativity and optimizes workflows. While the rise of AI introduces new competition for established stars, it also makes strategic marketing more vital than ever. Madverse aims to build the most powerful and accessible independent music ecosystem globally, starting from its roots in India.

The company envisions a future where the next great wave of independent music is led by Indian creators, with Madverse providing the essential technological framework to support that growth and enable artists to reach a worldwide audience without compromising their creative control





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