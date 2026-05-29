Mads Mikkelsen on The Last Viking: Dark Comedy with a Heart

Mads Mikkelsen discusses his new dark comedy The Last Viking, his collaboration with Anders Thomas Jensen, and balancing absurd humor with emotional depth.

Mads Mikkelsen 's newest film, The Last Viking , is a dark comedy that showcases a side of the actor that many viewers may not expect. Known for his intense roles in Hannibal , Doctor Strange, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mikkelsen exudes a serious, commanding presence.

However, when he collaborates with Academy Award-winning Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen and fellow actor Nikolaj Lie Kaas, his comedic and vulnerable sides emerge. The Last Viking marks Jensen's sixth feature film, each starring Mikkelsen and Kaas. Jensen creates what Mikkelsen calls a 'universe of insane humor' that nevertheless pierces the heart of humanity with technical precision.

The story follows Anker (Kaas), recently released from prison, who seeks help from his mentally unstable younger brother Manfred (Mikkelsen) to recover money from a bank heist. The film balances absurd comedy with deep emotional resonance, exploring themes of trauma, brotherhood, and identity. In an interview, Mikkelsen discussed his long-standing collaboration with Jensen and Kaas, noting that their friendship and artistic synergy are key.

He explained that Jensen tackles big topics like life, death, good, and evil, but wraps them in insanity, allowing the comedy to go mayhem while preserving a poetic core. Mikkelsen described how he merges the film's dissonant tones-Manfred's manic energy and his traumatic past. Manfred, who wanted to be a Viking as a child, lives in a world that rejects that ambition.

He adopts the persona of 'John' because it's easier and more likable, hoping to keep his brother from leaving again. This simple logic drives Manfred's actions, and Mikkelsen emphasized the importance of subtle moments between the brothers that reveal their bond without words. Mikkelsen also touched on the offscreen relationship with Kaas, which helps create a shorthand for their characters' deep history.

The two actors have worked together for 27 years, always insisting on finding the heart of Jensen's films amidst the absurdity. For The Last Viking, they focused on little moments where Manfred watches Anker with a smile, unobserved, to make the ending believable.

Additionally, Mikkelsen discussed the dynamic between Manfred and his sister Freja (Bodil Jørgensen), who has always been there but is more resigned, unlike Anker who actively protects Manfred. The film, now in theaters, offers audiences a chance to see a different side of Mikkelsen and highlights the unique voice of Jensen as a filmmaker





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mads Mikkelsen The Last Viking Anders Thomas Jensen Dark Comedy Hannibal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Last Night in Baseball: Struggling Mookie Betts Slugged 2 Homers In Dodgers WMookie Betts back?, the Yankees pounded the Royals in historic fashion, the Braves were happy to see the Red Sox, maybe don't run on that guy anymore and more from Tuesday's MLB action.

Read more »

Matthew Perry's assistant is last to be sentenced over his ketamine deathMatthew Perry's personal assistant is set to be the last person sentenced for his role in the drug death of the “Friends” star.

Read more »

Matthew Perry’s assistant is last to be sentenced over his ketamine deathHe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death.

Read more »

‘The Last Viking’ Review: Eccentric Danish Crime Comedy Casts Mads Mikkelsen Way Against TypeMads Mikkelsen's turn as a Beatles fan with dissociative identity disorder is the best reason to watch Anders Thomas Jensen's 'The Last Viking.'

Read more »