The Madre Peregrina statue arrives at Mission San Gabriel Arcángel for a limited run. This interactive exhibition honors the Virgin of Guadalupe before continuing its tour to Los Angeles locations.

The Madre Peregrina statue is currently on display at the historic Mission San Gabriel Arcángel in Los Angeles, where it has attracted large crowds of faithful visitors. This life-size, three-dimensional replica of the Virgin of Guadalupe, created by Mexico City artist Jorge Ismael Rodríguez López de Lara, is hosted by the Los Angeles Roman Catholic Archdiocese. The exhibit remains open to the public until December 3, just days before the annual feast day of the Mexican patron saint.

Exhibit Details and Visitor Experience

The interactive experience includes a narration of the visitation story and opportunities for prayer. Attendees can join scheduled sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and after the daily 6 p.m. Mass. The exhibition features a 30-minute Spanish narration detailing the Catholic tradition of the Virgin's appearance to Juan Diego. Participants are also encouraged to write prayer intentions on cloth ribbons, which will eventually be transported to the basilica in Mexico City. The statue travels alongside a replica portrait of Juan Diego, which the church classifies as a third-class relic because it was touched by the original tilma, the cloak bearing the sacred image.

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Global Tour and Catholic Tradition

This international tour marks a significant moment for the Catholic community, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the most recent Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The venerated shrine stands near the site where Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared 495 years ago. According to tradition, the Virgin made a series of appearances to Juan Diego, an Indigenous peasant who had recently converted to Catholicism. In 1531, Spanish Bishop Juan de Zumárraga requested a sign to verify the encounters. Juan Diego delivered flowers from a desolate, rocky hill, and when he opened his tilma before the bishop, the image of the Virgin appeared on the fabric. This cloth is now venerated in Mexico City.

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Historical Significance and Devotion

The Madre Peregrina statue serves as a representation of how Mary introduced herself in the form of the Virgen de Guadalupe. Father Paschal Amagba, the mission's pastor, emphasized that the first image was not drawn but presented miraculously by the Virgin. No other saint receives as much devotion in Mexico as the Virgin of Guadalupe. The Los Angeles Archdiocese has been in communication with the organizers of the Madre Peregrina pilgrimage since its inception. Yannina Diaz, the archdiocese director of media relations, stated that the exhibit brings a message of peace, unity, hope, and love to the local Catholic community.

Crowds and Upcoming Los Angeles Schedule

The exhibit has drawn substantial attendance, with around 300,000 visitors across its international journey. Previous stops have included 16 U.S. cities, as well as locations in the Philippines, Japan, Portugal, and Spain. At the San Gabriel Mission, the influx of worshipers was so significant that kneelers overflowed, and the faithful bowed on the floor beside pews. Ushers worked to keep paths clear for the infirm and elderly. Following its stay in San Gabriel, the statue will move to Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa in Boyle Heights from December 4 to 7. It will then conclude its Los Angeles run at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels from December 9 to 13, leading up to the feast day on December 12.