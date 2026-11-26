The Mother Pilgrim image visits Mission San Gabriel Arcangel from Nov 23 to Dec 3, continuing a global pilgrimage ahead of the 2031 centennial. Visit daily at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for prayer.

Devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe has returned to the San Gabriel Valley as the Mother Pilgrim, a life-sized three-dimensional reproduction of the iconic religious image, arrived at the historic Mission San Gabriel Arcangel. The presence of this revered figure began on Monday, November 23, with a special welcome Mass held at 6 p.m., presided over by Father Paschal Amagba, the parish priest of the Mission. This visit marks a significant moment for local Catholic communities, offering a rare opportunity for believers to engage with a symbol of faith that is traveling across the globe.

Pilgrimage Details and Global Context

The Mother Pilgrim is part of an extensive international pilgrimage that originated at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. The journey has already touched 16 cities in the United States, including major metropolitan areas like Chicago and New York, as well as international stops in countries such as the Philippines and Japan. This extensive route is designed to unite thousands of Catholic faithful worldwide in anticipation of the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin of Guadalupe to Saint Juan Diego, a major milestone scheduled to be commemorated in 2031.

Also read Madre Peregrina Virgin Statue Visits San Gabriel Mission Through Dec 3

During its stay at the Mission San Gabriel Arcangel, located at 428 S. Mission Drive in San Gabriel, the image is available for public veneration. Visitors are invited to approach the image to participate in moments of prayer and reflection. The schedule for these devotional visits runs daily from 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., allowing multiple windows for the community to gather. However, on November 29, access will be restricted to the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. time slots only due to scheduled Masses that will take place during the day.

Religious Significance and Community Impact

Father Gabriel Ruiz, a Claretian missionary at the Mission San Gabriel Arcangel, emphasized that the arrival of the Mother Pilgrim of Tepeyac carries profound meaning beyond mere tradition. He described the image as a living reminder of faith, hope, and the maternal love of the Virgin of Guadalupe for her believing people. According to Father Ruiz, the apparitions of the Virgin were not just historical events from 1531 but continue to impact the lives of the community today, maintaining a spiritual relevance that transcends centuries.

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He noted that the presence of Mary is felt deeply during these times, guiding the faithful toward her Son. For the local Catholic population, the Virgin of Guadalupe serves as a powerful symbol of hope, protection, identity, and unity, particularly within Mexican and Latino communities. This visit provides a crucial opportunity for families and new generations to strengthen their religious traditions and deepen their understanding of the historical and spiritual significance of the Virgin. Many view this time as a special occasion for gratitude and spiritual renewal.

Faithful Perspectives and Future Schedule

Local parishioners have expressed deep personal connection to the event. Elsa Madrigal, a faithful from the church, stated that receiving the pilgrim image is an act of respect for its selection as the mother of Jesus, rather than an act of worshipping a stone idol. Another parishioner, Rafa Gomez, highlighted that maintaining devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe is essential for preserving the faith. He described her presence as a source of comfort, hope, and maternal love, especially for those seeking strength during difficult moments. Gomez added that keeping the history and traditions alive unites generations of families.

The current visit occurs during the Guadalupano Jubilee Year, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the new Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. Following its stay in San Gabriel, the Mother Pilgrim will continue its journey from December 4 to December 8 at the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Catholic Church in Talpa, located in East Los Angeles. The pilgrimage will conclude in downtown Los Angeles at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels from December 9 to December 13.

The final leg of the tour includes a special welcome Mass on December 9, coinciding with the feast day of Saint Juan Diego. Additionally, the annual Las Mañanitas celebration will be held on December 11, the eve of the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The overarching goal of this extensive pilgrimage is to strengthen Marian devotion and unify diverse communities in preparation for the 2031 quincentenary, ensuring that the legacy of Saint Juan Diego and the Virgin continues to inspire global Catholic devotion.