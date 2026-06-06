Madonna Unveils Daring Visual Project at Tribeca Festival With Star-Studded Cameos and Times Square Pop-Up

Madonna surprised fans at Tribeca Festival with a visual project mixing music video and album, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Feid, and more. She also performed in Times Square for 50,000 fans, reflecting on her journey from 1978.

Madonna took over the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday night with a surprise screening of her latest visual project, a sprawling, cinematic experience that she described as occupying the space between a mere music video and a full-length visual album .

The event, held at the Beacon Theatre, featured a candid conversation with Anderson Cooper, who substituted for a last-minute dropout Jimmy Fallon. Alongside directors David Toro and Solomon Chase, whom Madonna playfully called from another planet, the Queen of Pop delved into her early days in New York City and the creative process behind the project.

The film, which clocks in at over 30 minutes, is a wild ride through surreal imagery: paparazzi SWAT teams, forest people with green lasers shooting from their lower orifices (Madonna quipped she wanted to try it but apparently it gets quite hot), a car crash, aerial flips over a dancefloor, and plenty of steamy hookups in a public restroom while Benedict Cumberbatch dances outside the stalls. The evening bookended with screenings of the project, which features an ensemble cast of celebrity cameos.

The visual project boasts an impressive roster of appearances. Sabrina Carpenter crawls and writhes across the dancefloor with Madonna during their collaboration Bring Your Love. Colombian singer Feid joins on Read My Lips. Debi Mazar swings by Danceteria, a nod to their shared past at the iconic now-defunct NYC club, where they would make out to attract boys and get the DJ to play Madonnas cassette.

Arca contributes additional production on I Feel So Free, while Honey Dijon produced a track. Genre-pushing British artist Shygirl and actress Julie Garner, who bears a striking resemblance to Madonna circa 1987, also appear. Lourdes Leon, Madonnas daughter, delivers the films final line: Cut, b-tch.

Madonna revealed the project took about a month to film, while the album itself was the product of a year and a half of work with producer Stuart Price, created while she waited for a long-gestating Netflix miniseries about her life to materialize. Only two songs from the project, I Feel So Free and the Carpenter collab Bring Your Love, have been officially released. Four unreleased tracks featured in the film remain unconfirmed for release.

Madonna also reflected on her surprise performance the previous evening in Times Square, where she played for 50,000 fans at The Square pop-up venue. She told Cooper it felt like a beautiful full-circle moment, recalling her arrival in New York City in 1978 with just 35 dollars and a head full of ambition, heading straight to Times Square.

However, she admitted to nerves when she swung her leg over the Plexiglas barrier separating the stage from the traffic several stories below. When I went to put my leg over the barrier I was like, I dont know if I love my fans that much, she mused with a smirk.

With her next stop being the Hamptons to celebrate her 95-year-old fathers birthday, Madonna made it clear shes not willing to risk her life on Plexiglas, no matter the love for her fans. The evening capped off a whirlwind week for the icon, who continues to push boundaries and celebrate her legacy in true Madonna fashion





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Madonna Tribeca Festival Visual Album Times Square Performance Cameos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tribeca Festival embraces the creator economy“What good is it to say something doesn’t belong?” Festival Director Cara Cusumano told NYNext. “This is a storytelling festival.”

Read more »

Madonna Surprise Performance at The Square in Times SquareA surprise performance by Madonna was held at The Square, a recently transformed concert venue in Times Square. The performance brought Madonna to The Square for the first time and was co-sponsored by Grindr, taking place at the iconic site's grand opening event. The event featured Madonna performing hits from her encore including a performance of I Feel So Free backed by Stuart Price, and saw a montage of Pride's radical roots displayed on the venue's LED screens, with an audience of 18,000 fans to witness the performance. In addition, a limited-edition Madonna x Grindr merch capsule collection was available at the after party, thanks to the partnership between the two companies. Madonna also sat down with reality TV personalities, drag queens, and a Grammy Award-winning producer for a conversation about her career and upcoming projects. Following the collaboration, Madonna's song Bring Your Love gained popularity on the Billboard Hot 100, charting at N0. 74. Despite the on-street barriers, news of the performance was widely disseminated, with many tourists choosing to watch Madonna from the sidewalk while engaging in crowd-surfing and jamming to her classic tracks. The collaboration between Madonna, Grindr, and other notable partnerships saw a reimagination of concerts as cultural experiences, with artists potentially moving from their hotel rooms to worldwide stages without ever exiting the building due to the venue's space constraints. With the opening set by Madonna, there is potential for many iconic events to take place at The Square ahead as it continues to transform the cultural experiences presented at Times Square and the city as a whole

Read more »

Madonna Premieres Surrealistic, NSFW 'Confessions II' Short Film at Tribeca: 'It's About Connection'Madonna premiered her 'Confessions II' short film at the Tribeca Film Festival and talked about her upcoming album.

Read more »

Madonna Greets Adoring Tribeca Festival Crowd With Tales Of Clubbing, Cinephilia & Emotional NYC Returnat the Tribeca Festival world premiere of a short film liked to her forthcoming new album 'Confessions II.'

Read more »