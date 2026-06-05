In a celebratory kickoff to Pride, Madonna surprised fans with a concert in Times Square. She performed songs from her upcoming album, “Confessions II,” and classics from her 2006 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor.”

In a celebratory kickoff to Pride, Madonna surprised fans with a concert in Times Square. She performed songs from her upcoming album, “Confessions II,” and classics from her 2006 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor.

” ”3,000 miles from Madison Square Garden, a fanatical group of New York Knicks fans, dubbed the"Left Coast Knicks," has created a home inside a Los Angeles bar.

CNN's Jon Sarlin visited the packed scene as the Knicks won a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The last time the Knicks had a lead in the NBA finals was the same day NFL Hall of Famer and then-fugitive OJ Simpson was chased by police in a white Ford Bronco.

On June 17, 1994, the TV broadcast of the New York Knicks versus the Houston Rockets was interrupted by the police chaseHigh school students from across the US flexed their financial literacy in the Council for Economic Education’s National Personal Finance Challenge. New York City Hall turned its chambers into a runway for its first ever"Pride Ball" to kick off Pride Month celebrations.

Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later.





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Madonna Transforms Times Square Into a Dancefloor and Reminds Everyone Who the 'Mother' of Pop IsMadonna materialized in a spectacular veil of hot pink in Times Square on Thursday for a historic Pride Month performance.

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Madonna, 67, shocks in skintight pink corset at surprise NYC Times Square concertThe icon held a surprise pop-up concert to promote her new album, “Confessions II.”

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Madonna Dangles Over Times Square Crowd in Daring Pride Concert StuntMadonna risked a fall during a surprise Pride concert in Times Square, swinging a leg over a safety railing high above the audience. The 67-year-old performed songs from her upcoming album 'Confessions II' and sparked fan reactions online. This follows a recent Coachella appearance where vintage costumes went missing.

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Madonna Surprise Performance at The Square in Times SquareA surprise performance by Madonna was held at The Square, a recently transformed concert venue in Times Square. The performance brought Madonna to The Square for the first time and was co-sponsored by Grindr, taking place at the iconic site's grand opening event. The event featured Madonna performing hits from her encore including a performance of I Feel So Free backed by Stuart Price, and saw a montage of Pride's radical roots displayed on the venue's LED screens, with an audience of 18,000 fans to witness the performance. In addition, a limited-edition Madonna x Grindr merch capsule collection was available at the after party, thanks to the partnership between the two companies. Madonna also sat down with reality TV personalities, drag queens, and a Grammy Award-winning producer for a conversation about her career and upcoming projects. Following the collaboration, Madonna's song Bring Your Love gained popularity on the Billboard Hot 100, charting at N0. 74. Despite the on-street barriers, news of the performance was widely disseminated, with many tourists choosing to watch Madonna from the sidewalk while engaging in crowd-surfing and jamming to her classic tracks. The collaboration between Madonna, Grindr, and other notable partnerships saw a reimagination of concerts as cultural experiences, with artists potentially moving from their hotel rooms to worldwide stages without ever exiting the building due to the venue's space constraints. With the opening set by Madonna, there is potential for many iconic events to take place at The Square ahead as it continues to transform the cultural experiences presented at Times Square and the city as a whole

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