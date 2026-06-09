Madonna's New Video Features British Stars Including Kate Moss and Cole Palmer in Provocative Bathroom Scene

Madonna's latest music video for her album Confessions II is a star-studded spectacle featuring a host of British celebrities like Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch, and footballer Cole Palmer. The video includes a raunchy bathroom scene and a reference to Moss's 2005 cocaine scandal, sparking widespread fan reaction and social media commentary.

Madonna , the iconic 67-year-old pop star, has released a spectacular new music video featuring the first six songs from her upcoming album, Confessions II. The video is a star-studded affair, with a lineup of prominent British celebrities making cameo appearances.

Among those featured are supermodel Kate Moss, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, actor Richard E. Grant, actress Gwendoline Christie, and England footballer Cole Palmer. The collaboration with so many A-list Brits highlights Madonna's long-standing affection for British culture, a fascination that became particularly notable during her marriage to British filmmaker Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008, a period during which she infamously adopted a mimicking English accent that drew widespread public mockery.

The video's narrative centers on a raunchy bathroom scene where this assembly of British stars interact in a series of provocative vignettes. In this sequence, Cole Palmer is depicted standing at a urinal alongside several muscular men, while Madonna walks behind them, placing her hands on their backs as they urinate.

Meanwhile, Richard E. Grant and Gwendoline Christie peer over a bathroom stall, observing a couple engaged in a sexual act, with Christie reacting with an exaggerated, dramatic expression. The scene also includes Sabrina Carpenter in an early appearance, seen crawling across a dancefloor before the British invasion commences.

The choice to include Cole Palmer, a footballer recently dropped from the England national team ahead of the World Cup, has particularly baffled fans and sparked a wave of commentary on social media platform X. Users expressed disbelief, with comments ranging from 'Cole palmer what on earth are u doing here...

' to 'Cole Palmer & Madonna collabing is one of those things that sounds made up until you actually see it lmao,' and 'They got cole palmer in madonna music videos and watching the world cup from home it's never been more over. what happened to my beautiful boy. ' Some speculated humorously that Madonna's son, David Banda, an aspiring footballer and fanatic, might have been the mastermind behind Palmer's inclusion.

Madonna herself appears throughout, donning a sharp suit at one point, a look that intentionally echoes her iconic ensemble from the 2003 Me Against The Music video with Britney Spears. The sponsorship of the video by the LGBTQ dating app Grindr has also been noted as part of its contemporary cultural framing.

A significant moment ofcallback occurs when the camera focuses on Kate Moss during the lyric 'He's a DJ, hide the cocaine…' This moment deliberately references Moss's own highly publicized scandal from 2005, when she was photographed snorting cocaine, leading to her being labeled 'Cocaine Kate' by the media. The episode resulted in major professional fallout, with brands like H&M, Burberry, and Chanel dropping her, and she issued a public apology, taking responsibility and acknowledging personal issues she needed to address.

Despite that tumultuous period, Moss has since rebuilt her life, embracing clean living and maintaining a fiercely private persona, giving very few interviews. In the current video, this reference has been interpreted by many viewers as both 'iconic and legendary,' serving as a stark contrast between her past and present and showcasing Madonna's knack for provocation and historical allusion.

The video thus weaves together themes of celebrity, scandal, British identity, and the passage of time, all delivered with Madonna's characteristic blend of theatricality and boundary-pushing spectacle





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