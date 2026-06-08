Madonna's New 10-Minute Music Video Features Raunchy Toilet Stall Scene and Celebrity Cameos

Madonna releases a provocative 10-minute music video for her album Confessions II, including a toilet stall rendezvous and celebrity cameos from Kate Moss and Benedict Cumberbatch, while also performing a daring stunt at Gay Pride in New York.

Madonna , the Queen of Pop, continues to defy expectations with her upcoming album Confessions II, releasing a 10-minute music video that features some of her most provocative imagery in years.

The video, which serves as a short film, includes a scene where the 67-year-old singer drags a young man into a toilet stall during a nightclub bathroom dance party. The pair engage in a raunchy encounter, with Madonna initially on her knees while a bystander watches in shock over the cubicle. The man then grabs her backside and lifts her up, suggesting either an explicit dance routine or something more.

The video showcases the first six songs from Confessions II and includes cameos from celebrities like Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Odessa A'zion, and Julia Garner, who is set to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic. Fans have praised the video as a return to the cinematic music video culture, with one stating, In an era dominated by 2-minute songs and 15-second homemade cell phone videos, Madonna just gave us a 10-minute cinematic musical experience full of artistry and storytelling.

Another fan added, In a time when visuals barely matter anymore, Madonna shows up with a whole film for six songs. This is what music video culture used to mean - she's showing us once again why she's the last TRUE POPSTAR! The video release comes on the heels of a daring performance at Gay Pride in New York, where Madonna wore lingerie and performed a death-defying stunt.

During the set, she performed on a stage elevated high above the audience, with a clear railing for safety. However, she shocked onlookers by swinging one leg over the protective barrier, dangling partly over the crowd while singing. Dressed in pink and blue corsetry and thigh-high boots, she performed new songs like I Feel So Free, Bring Your Love, and Love Sensation, alongside classics from the original Confessions album, such as Get Together, I Love New York, and Hung Up.

She was joined onstage by English DJ Stuart Price, who produced both Confessions on a Dance Floor and its sequel. Confessions II is slated for release on July 3, the same day rumors suggest Taylor Swift will marry Travis Kelce. Madonna has previously addressed criticism of her appearance and behavior, posting a lengthy Instagram message about ageism and misogyny.

She stated that we live in a world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working, and adventurous. She declared she would not apologize for any of her creative choices or how she looks and dresses.

In another recent incident, Madonna posted a Pride Month video where she suffered a nip slip, which she censored with a black bar, while casually saying, You know what, see a f***ing boob, before blowing a kiss and wishing Happy Pride. These actions continue to solidify her reputation as a trailblazer who challenges societal norms, despite facing degradation since her early days of fame





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