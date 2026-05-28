Madonna’s Latest Look Is a Total Throwback—And a Trend to Watch

Ripped jeans may soon rise again—at least, according to the 2026 and early 2027 runways...and Madonna!

wore splashed across her chest last night in London, but it could also speak to her feelings on a ripped jeans comeback. Shredded denim may have fallen by the wayside over the last several years, as more polished jeans have dominated the trend cycle.

But, lo, ripped jeans may soon rise again—at least, according to the 2026 and even early 2027 runways: Jonathan Anderson paired slouchy, distressed blue jeans with elegant bar jackets forMadonna, meanwhile, opted for a pair of baggy blue jeans that dragged on the floor, holes slashed at the knee and thigh. She went the good ol’ Canadian tuxedo route with her styling—over her Stella McCartney slogan tank, she added a denim jacket that was embroidered with flowers and an anatomical heart.

The singer is no stranger to distressed denim. In 1988, she was especially fond of the look, regularly rocking a pair of high-waisted jeans with holes in both knees. One memorable airport look saw Madge in a white V-neck tucked into her shredded denim, cinched with a black leather belt. Leather was the name of the game, with a cool jacket and pointy-toe shoes to boot.

As the trend cycle ebbs and flows, Madonna is a reminder that—with some styling changes—trends always come back around. And if you remain a legend long enough, you may just find yourself referencing, well, your own past, when it comes time to get inspired. So, with that in mind, break out your ripped jeans!

, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashionwhere she covers celebrity style, trends, and occasionally culture. Her work has also appeared in





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