Madonna's Best Brits: UK stars on join roster of cameos in new video

Madonna recruited a slew of British A-listers for her new music video spectacular, which features the the first six songs from her new album Confessions II.

Madonna recruited a slew of British A-listers for her new music video spectacular, which features the first six songs from her new album Confessions II.

The 67-year-old music icon released the incredible video on Monday, with a number of cameos - including appearances Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch. Richard E Grant, Gwendoline Christie and bizarelly England player Cole Palmer. During her marriage to Guy Ritchie, to whom she was wed from 2000 to 2008, Madonna famously became something of an Anglophile and went as far as adopting a faux English accent, which was widely mocked at the time.

Her love of all things British explained the cameos, which saw a besuited Benedict, 49, Kate, 52, Richard, 69, and Cole, 24, star in a raunchy scene in a bathroom, in which the football star stands at a urinal while Richard peeks at a couple having sex. Madonna called upon history during Kate's appearance as the camera shoots to the model during the lyric: 'He’s a DJ, hide the cocaine…' - 21 years after Kate was famously filmed snorting the drug and earning the nickname Cocaine Kate.

Madonna recruited a slew of British A-listers, including Kate Moss, for her new music video spectacular, which features the first six songs from her new album Confessions II The 67-year-old music icon released the incredible video on Monday, with a number of cameos - including appearances by Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch. Richard E Grant, Gwendoline Christie and bizarrely England player Cole Palmer The presence of England star Cole Palmer baffled some fans While the video, which is sponsored by LGBTQ dating app Grindr, shows Madonna pulling out all her best dance moves she also recruited the stars for the clip.

Sabrina Carpenter makes an early appearance and is seen crawling across a dancefloor before the British invasion in the bathroom scene. Cole, who has just been dropped from the England team ahead of the World Cup, is seen standing at a urinal alongside a host of buff men, before Madonna walks along the line and strokes their backs while they urinate.

The star's son David Banda is an aspiring footballer and football fanatic so was potentially the brains behind the signing that sent social media users wild. Fans flooded X with comments, as users penned: 'Cole palmer what on earth are u doing here... Cole Palmer & Madonna collabing is one of those things that sounds made up until you actually see it lmao...

'They got cole palmer in madonna music videos and watching the world cup from home it's never been more over. what happened to my beautiful boy... 'I need a documentary about how Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer’s agents got a spot in this Madonna music video'. Richard and Gwendoline are then seen looking over the top of a bathroom stall while a couple are having sex.

Gwendoline pulls an extremely dramatic face while spotting a couple romping Richard is seen peeking at a couple having sex Fans flooded X with comments, as users penned: 'Cole palmer what on earth are u doing here... Cole Palmer & Madonna collabing is one of those things that sounds made up until you actually see it lmao' Then arrives a suited and booted Benedict and Gwendoline, whose appearance saw Madonna change into her own suit, which had echoes of her ensemble in the Me Against The Music video for her 2003 duet with Britney Spears.

Kate's cocaine moment also grabbed the attention of viewers, with many branding the move 'iconic and legendary' due to Kate's previous scandal. Kate was famously dubbed 'Cocaine Kate' when she was photographed snorting the substance in 2005 but has since turned her life around and opts for clean-living. She was dating troubled Pete Doherty at the time and the scandal saw her lose millions after she was dropped by brands including H&M, Burberry, and Chanel.

Despite famously remaining aloof and giving minimal interviews, she issued an apology after the news broke. The then-31-year-old said: 'I take full responsibility for my actions. I also accept that there are various personal issues that I need to address and have started taking the difficult, yet necessary, steps to resolve them...

'I want to apologise to all of the people I have let down ... I am trying to be positive, and the support and love I have received are invaluable.

' Kate's cocaine moment also grabbed the attention of viewers, with many branding the move 'iconic and legendary' due to Kate's previous scandal Kate was famously dubbed 'Cocaine Kate' when she was photographed snorting the substance in 2005 but has since turned her life around and opts for clean-living





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