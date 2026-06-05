Madonna Risks Plunging into Crowd at Pride Concert

Madonna's surprise Pride concert in Times Square took a hair-raising turn when she swung her leg over a protective barrier, leaving fans aghast. The 67-year-old singer was performing a selection of records from her upcoming album Confessions II, accompanied by English DJ Stuart Price. The concert was hosted by the gay hookup app Grindr, and fans were left breathless as Madonna suspended above the crowd, partly onstage and partly dangling over the rail.

Madonna had fans around the world aghast as she risked plummeting into a crowd of people several stories below her in Times Square. The 67-year-old was playing a surprise Pride concert hosted by the gay hookup app Grindr , on a stage that was elevated high above the audience.

A clear railing was placed at the edge, presumably for safety reasons - but the Material Girl daringly swung one leg over the protective barrier. In a dizzying shot on the livestream, her global viewership could see Madonna suspended above the crowd, partly onstage and partly dangling over the rail. Fans breathlessly shared their reactions to X, where one exclaimed: 'the way I screamed madonna no dont!!!!

' when she was hanging over the barricade! The remark was greeted with a chorus of agreement as others wrote: 'That made me so nervous,' 'I was scared to death,' and: 'Fr I was like grandma noooo omg.

' A clear railing was placed at the edge, presumably for safety reasons - but the Material Girl daringly swung one leg over the protective barrier.

Still more fans in the replies shrieked: 'BESTIE WE ALL WERE NERVOUS LMAOOOO,' and: 'I WAS LIKE UMMM NOPE WERE NOT DOING THAT.

' Dressed in pink and blue corsetry and a set of thigh-high boots, Madonna performed a selection of records from her upcoming album Confessions II. Her setlist consisted of the new songs I Feel So Free, Bring Your Love, Love Sensation, Get Together, I Love New York and Hung Up. For one number, she stood solemnly onstage amid a phalanx of backup dancers for a slideshow of old photos recounting the story of the gay rights movement.

She was also accompanied onstage by English DJ Stuart Price, whose history with her dates back to her original Confessions on a Dance Floor album in 2005. Price is also serving as a producer on Confessions II, which is slated for release on July 3, the same day Taylor Swift is reportedly marrying Travis Kelce. Madonna's flirtation with disaster in Times Square comes weeks after she was struck by a different catastrophe when she joined Sabrina Carpenter onstage at Coachella.

Carpenter, who was headlining Coachella for the first time, set the audience ablaze by bringing Madonna onstage during her second show. Join the discussion. Have celebrities become too focused on creating viral moments? What's your view?

In a dizzying shot on the livestream, her global viewership could see Madonna suspended above the crowd, partly onstage and partly dangling over the rail. Madonna's flirtation with disaster in Times Square comes weeks after she was struck by a different catastrophe when she joined Sabrina Carpenter onstage at Coachella. Fans breathlessly shared their reactions to X, where one exclaimed: 'the way I screamed madonna no dont!!!!

' when she was hanging over the barricade! She was also accompanied onstage by English DJ Stuart Price, whose history with her dates back to her original Confessions on a Dance Floor album in 2005. Dressed in pink and blue corsetry and a set of thigh-high boots, Madonna performed a selection of records from her upcoming album Confessions II.

Price is also serving as a producer on Confessions II, which is slated for release on July 3, the same day Taylor Swift is reportedly marrying Travis Kelce. Madonna reprised her classic hits Vogue and Like a Prayer and also performed her new song Bring Your Love, a cut off Confessions II.

However a wrench was thrown into her triumph when Madonna announced that the priceless vintage costume pieces she had worn onstage had vanished. Local law enforcement then clarified that the items 'may have fallen off a golf cart,' and that there was 'no evidence' they 'were intentionally stolen.

' Carpenter mounted a pull-the-stops-out extravaganza that offered a tip of the hat to showbiz history, drawing from a range of influences that encompassed 1930s musicals, film noir, Bob Fosse's Cabaret and Samuel L Jackson's Snakes on a Plane. Her celebrity cameos included Jackson, Will Ferrell and Sam Elliott, as well as Susan Sarandon delivering a monologue as an older version of Carpenter





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