Madonna Reveals John F Kennedy Junior Was the Best Sex She Has Had in Her Life

Madonna has revealed that the late John F Kennedy Junior was the best sex she has had in her life in a racy confession. The singer, 67, alleged to have had an affair with John Jr in 1988, has been at the center of romance rumors throughout her life.

Madonna reveals that John F Kennedy Junior was the best sex she has had in her life in a racy confession. The singer, 67, alleged to have had an affair with John Jr in 1988, has been at the center of romance rumors throughout her life.

Madonna teamed up with LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr for a new video promoting her upcoming album, Confessions II. In a sneak peek, fashion designer Raul Lopez asked Madonna to name the 'best d*** down' she has ever experienced. She replied by covering her mouth and whispering: 'John Kennedy Jr.' Raul added: 'Everyone says his d*** was crazy and he was a good f***', to which Madonna confirmed with a 'Mmmhmm'.

Madonna dated John in the late 1980s as her infamously turbulent marriage to Sean Penn was coming to an end. John died when the light aircraft he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on July 16, 1999. His competition amongst late lovers include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Luke Perry and Tupac Shakur.

According to JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography, published in 2024 by RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil, the romance was short-lived and never developed into anything serious.

'Madonna was totally a fling. Nothing more. Barely a fling at that,' one of John's close friends says in the book. According to the biography, John was dating actress Christina Haag when he met Madonna, while the pop star was married to Sean Penn.

Madonna has given a glimpse into the truth of the speculation as she teamed up with LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr for a new video promoting her upcoming album, Confessions II. John once tried to get Madonna to pose as his mother on the cover of the magazine he edited - but was turned down by the pop icon who joked her 'eyebrows weren't thick enough'.

An oral history of the late John Jr and the launch of George reveals how the singer said she could not do Jackie Kennedy justice but said she 'might say yes' to portraying Adolf Hitler's wife Eva Braun. In a wide-ranging piece by The Hollywood Reporter to mark twenty years after his tragic death, a whole host of stars and former colleagues tell how the former president's son tried, and sometimes failed, to get A-listers and even royalty to work with his mag.

Executive assistant Rosemarie Terenzio reveals how John Jr, who founded George with Michael J. Berman in 1995, was turned down for an interview by Princess Diana after they met for tea. And others explain how a note intended for Jack Nicholson in which John Jr, who died aged just 38, told the actor he was secretly getting married and pleaded with him not to back out of the cover never actually reached the star.

Co-founder Berman recalls: 'There were always things that we'd think he was going to be weirded out about but he wasn't.

'He wanted to do a cover about his mother. Something about telling the truth, it was his idea. He wanted somebody dressed like his mother sitting on a pile of every book that's ever been written about her.

'And I was like, 'It sounds great, but we don't need the books. ' He called Madonna and asked her to do it. We were like, 'Holy s**t, you're going to see Jackie Kennedy on the cover with the sunglasses and the hair and then you're going to look again and it's Madonna.

' But the pop superstar refused, Terenzio explain how she replied in a fax, calling him 'Johnny Boy'. She said: 'He faxed Madonna a note. And she called, I remember she left a voicemail.

'Hi, it's Madonna calling for John. I don't know if this is the right number, but this is the number that he gave me' - clearly annoyed that she was in voicemail.

'So he told her the idea, and she faxed a note back. It said, 'Dear Johnny Boy' - because she loved to fuck with him - 'Thanks for asking me to be your mother, but I'm afraid I could never do her justice. My eyebrows aren't thick enough, for one. When you want me to portray Eva Braun, I might say yes.





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Madonna John F Kennedy Junior LGBTQ+ Dating App Grindr Confessions II Raul Lopez Sean Penn Jean-Michel Basquiat Luke Perry Tupac Shakur JFK Jr: An Intimate Oral Biography

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