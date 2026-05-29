Madonna Reveals JFK Jr. Was 'Best Lover' in Candid Interview

During an interview for Grindr, Madonna publicly stated that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best lover she had ever had, sparking widespread attention and discussion about their brief romance in the late 1980s.

Madonna has never been one to mince words about her personal life, but her latest revelation has stunned even her most devoted followers. The 67-year-old Queen of Pop disclosed that the late John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best lover she had ever experienced, reflecting on their short-lived romance from the late 1980s.

This surprising admission came during a candid interview on the platform Grindr, where designer Raul Lopez asked Madonna who was her "best d**k down.

" The pop icon, known for her boundary-pushing persona, initially deflected by stating she would only name deceased individuals before whispering "John Kennedy Jr." The panel, which included prominent figures such as playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Bob the Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, and Interview magazine's Marcello Gutierrez, was reportedly left visibly shocked by the confession. The context of this revelation adds layers to the already storied narratives of both celebrities.

At the time of their affair, Madonna was at the peak of her career following the release of her critically acclaimed album "Like a Prayer" and was still legally married to actor Sean Penn. Meanwhile, JFK Jr. was working as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and was publicly linked to model Christina Haag.

Despite the brevity of their romance, it clearly left a lasting impression on Madonna, who has had a well-documented history of high-profile relationships with figures such as Warren Beatty, Tupac Shakur, Dennis Rodman, and Alex Rodriguez. Her most recent relationship has been with Akeem Morris, who is 38 years her junior. The fascination, it seems, was mutual. Biographers note that JFK Jr., though himself a celebrity, was utterly captivated by Madonna.

"For his part John, who was not above being star struck, was dazzled by the notion of dating Madonna," wrote Christopher Anderson in "The Day John Died. " "She was the most glamorous, celebrated, and, by all accounts, exciting woman of her generation. " Dancer Erika Belle, a close friend of Madonna's at the time, echoed this sentiment: "You could see it in his eyes that first time they met. John was totally in awe.

" However, some accounts suggest the attraction went both ways. A friend quoted in Liz McNeil and RoseMarie Terenzio's 2024 book "An Intimate Oral Biography" alleged, "She came on to him and it was flattery.

" The relationship ultimately fizzled out, and neither star publicly explained why. Reports later pointed to the disapproval of JFK Jr.'s mother, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as a significant factor. According to author J. Randy Taraborrelli, Jackie was uncomfortable with Madonna's reputation for courting media attention, a stark contrast to her own lifelong avoidance of the paparazzi.

"Jackie had spent her entire celebrity life avoiding paparazzi, whereas Madonna would court paparazzi. And Jackie just couldn't understand any of that," Taraborrelli explained. He added that Jackie even attended one of Madonna's performances incognito, donning a red wig to avoid recognition, but reportedly felt the disguise was ineffective. While she acknowledged Madonna's talent, Jackie reportedly did not want to validate the relationship by being photographed with her.

JFK Jr. later married Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996; the couple died alongside her sister in a 1999 plane crash. Madonna married filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 2000, divorcing eight years later. The pop star's latest comment reminds the public of a fascinating chapter in both of their lives, one that remains a poignant footnote in the tragic story of JFK Jr.'s early death





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