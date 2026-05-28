Madonna Reveals Brief Fling with John F. Kennedy Jr.

Madonna opens up about her short-lived romance with John F. Kennedy Jr. in a new book, sharing stories about his dating life and their brief encounter.

Madonna revealed that she had a brief fling with John F. Kennedy Jr. before his marriage to Carolyn Bessette , as reported in a new book.

The singer mentioned that everyone she had talked to about JFK Jr. described him as 'crazy' and 'good in bed.

' She also recalled a conversation with an unnamed friend who said JFK Jr. was physically attracted to Madonna but didn't think it would lead to anything beyond that. The book also mentioned that Madonna was asked by JFK Jr. to pose as his late mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, on the cover of his political magazine.

However, Madonna declined, joking that her eyebrows weren't thick enough to pull off the look. The new book, 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,' explores the tragic tale of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, who died in a plane crash in 1999. The book has received attention for its dishy but romantic take on the couple's story, and audiences are obsessed with it since its premiere on February 12.

Meanwhile, Madonna's revelation about her brief romance with JFK Jr. has sparked interest in the singer's past relationships and her candid conversations about sex





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Madonna John F. Kennedy Jr. Carolyn Bessette Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bess Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

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