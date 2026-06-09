Madonna Releases Provocative Star-Studded 'Film' for 'Confessions II' Album

Madonna has unveiled a 10-minute, celebrity-filled film for her upcoming album 'Confessions II,' featuring explicit scenes and 16 cameo appearances from figures like Kate Moss and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Madonna , the iconic pop star, has released a highly anticipated and star-studded music video , which she refers to as a 'film,' for her upcoming album 'Confessions II.

' The 10-minute clip, considerably longer than a standard music video, features the first six songs from her forthcoming 15th studio album and includes an ensemble cast of celebrities. The 67-year-old artist, full name Madonna Louise Ciccone, pushes creative boundaries with what many are calling her wildest visual project yet, incorporating raunchy and provocative scenes. Notable among these is a sequence set in a nightclub bathroom where Madonna engages in a sexually charged encounter with a young man.

In the scene, she kneels before him while a 'Game of Thrones' star watches from over a cubicle partition with an expression of shock. The man then lifts Madonna, allowing her to mount him, leaving the nature of the act ambiguous between an explicit dance routine or something more X-rated. Beyond the central narrative, the video is packed with cameo appearances, challenging viewers to spot all the stars.

The list of confirmed participants includes supermodel Kate Moss, singer Sabrina Carpenter, actress Julia Garner, Madonna's daughter Lourdes 'Lola' Leon, actress Odessa A'zion, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, actress Gwendoline Christie, actress Debi Mazar, actor Richard E. Grant, musician Shygirl, producer Arca, singer Feid, DJ Honey Dijon, actor Archie Madekwe, footballer João Pedro, and influencer Cole Palmer. With 16 additional stars alongside Madonna, the video serves as a cinematic celebration of her enduring influence in music and culture, blending high-concept visuals with a roster of A-list talent that spans fashion, film, music, and sports.

The release marks another bold chapter in Madonna's career, reinforcing her reputation for relentless reinvention and unapologetic artistic expression





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Madonna Confessions II Music Video Celebrity Cameos Kate Moss

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