Madonna Releases New Dance Anthem and 'Confessions II - The Film'

Madonna has released a new dance floor anthem featuring vibrant cinematography and Julia Garner, directed by TORSO. The song is part of her upcoming album and follows the premiere of 'Confessions II - The Film' at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her tracks 'I Feel So Free' and 'Bring Your Love' (with Carpenter) have topped dance charts, showcasing her continued chart appeal in 2026 and attracting both longtime fans and a new generation.

First, Madonna released her much-anticipated"Confessions II – The Film" earlier this month. Now, Madonna has unleashed a new dance floor anthem,The video, directed by TORSO, features vibrant cinematography, as well as an appearance from Julia Garner .

In it, Madonna hits the dance floor, trying to disappear into the crowd while being pursued. Is it a bit of reality for the star, who's still likely stalked everywhere she goes? Perhaps.

"Confessions II – The Film" premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last week and then debuted on YouTube. The film"offers an immersive cinematic experience" accompanying Madonna's new album. Madonna's new music still has staying power and chart appeal. The song"I Feel So Free" off her upcoming album reached No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Airplay Chart, while"Bring Your Love" with Carpenter hit No. 1 on the U.K. Club Chart.

There's something comforting about Madonna still winning on the charts in 2026. Those who knew her in the 1980s are still into her latest music, and along the way, she's finding a new generation of dance music fans. Having Carpenter on the track will just make sure Madonna gets seen by even more fans, and it won't hurt Carpenter's popularity either.

Because, yes, there are some Madonna fans out there who likely haven't even heard of Carpenter, as surprising as that sounds.





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