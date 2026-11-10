Madonna Releases Limited Edition Confessions Box Set on Nov 9 With Exclusive Remixes

Madonna unveils a limited edition box set for Confessions, featuring remixes and Stuart Price collaborations. The release celebrates her 2005 album with exclusive content and metallic packaging details.

Madonna revealed the official availability of a deluxe four-LP box set dedicated to her seminal 2005 album Confessions on Monday November 9. The pop icon shared the announcement through her official website inviting collectors to preorder the special physical release that compiles her dance record into a comprehensive format. This latest edition doubles down on the legacy of her chart-topping original album by offering an expanded experience for dedicated fans and audiophiles.

The packaging design features a custom double slipcase that houses both the original album and the new deluxe edition. The exterior boasts a luxurious black fabric finish accented with striking metallic foil detailing that reflects the album's electropop aesthetic. Front and back covers display exclusive photographs that complement the visual identity established during the original campaign of the mid two thousands.

Also read Julia Garner is still pulling for the Madonna autobiopic to get made

Inside the outer slipcase sits a striking silver metallic case that holds the four vinyl records. This inner container showcases previously unseen images of Madonna from the recording era. A unique edition number is printed on the spine to verify its limited production run ensuring authenticity for serious collectors. The high quality materials emphasize the premium nature of this archival release.

Madonna reunited with producer and DJ Stuart Price to curate this expansion of the original tracklist. Price served as her main collaborator on the initial release and continues to shape the sonic landscape of this deluxe version. The set significantly expands the original twelve song collection by adding eight additional tracks that were previously difficult to obtain.

Advertisement

These new inclusions consist of rare b sides remixes and promo only versions that defined the era's dance music scene. Key additions feature the Hung Up Chus and Ceballos Remix which revitalizes the global smash hit with fresh production. The Sorry PSB Maxi-Mix is also included alongside the Get Together Jacques Lu Cont Mix for vinyl enthusiasts.

Further track inclusions highlight the album's influence with the Jump Axwell Remix and the Hung Up Archigram Remix. These selections underscore the electropop style that dominated charts worldwide upon the album's release. The compilation serves as a definitive archive of the album's sonic richness and cultural impact.

This release comes shortly after Madonna attended the 2025 Met Gala on May 5 in New York City. The event celebrated Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art highlighting her enduring presence in high fashion and culture. Her appearance at the gala demonstrated her continued relevance in the entertainment industry alongside new music announcements.

While Madonna focuses on premium physical media other artists are dominating digital streaming platforms. Tate McRae held the number one spot on Global Charts for a third week with her track Housewife. Michael Jackson also saw his classic album Thriller rise on the charts during this same period showing the timeless appeal of established catalogs.

Advertisement

The market for this box set targets long time supporters who value tangible music formats. The emphasis on fabric and foil packaging aligns with current trends for collectible media among fans. The inclusion of exclusive imagery and unique numbering adds significant value for those invested in Madonna's discography.

The project ensures that hits like Hung Up and Sorry remain accessible in high fidelity formats for future generations. This deluxe edition reinforces the enduring appeal of Confessions as a pivotal work in pop history. Collectors can now secure a piece of music history through this meticulously crafted physical release.