Madonna Releases Cinematic Short Film 'Confessions II' Featuring Star-Studded Cast

A 10-minute film accompanying Madonna's new album premieres on YouTube, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Feid, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more in a dreamlike club narrative.

On Monday, June 8, a 10-minute film premiered on YouTube, serving as a cinematic companion to Madonna 's much-anticipated album and its forthcoming sequel. The film, which unfolds over six distinct songs, aims to capture the spontaneous and often chaotic energy of a night out dancing, where unpredictability reigns.

Each track represents a different chapter in the narrative, weaving together a fever-dream-like experience that blurs the lines between performance and reality. The featured songs include "I Feel So Free," "Good for the Soul," "One Step Away," "Bring Your Love," "Danceteria," and "Read My Lips.

" This project has already made an impact on the charts, with the lead single debuting across multiple Billboard charts, including Digital Song Sales, Hot Dance/Pop Songs, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay, and securing the top spot on Dance Digital Song Sales. The visual component is rich with collaborations and cameos, assembling a constellation of pop culture icons. Sabrina Carpenter appears for a duet on "Bring Your Love," while Colombian artist Feid delivers a Spanish-language performance on "Read My Lips.

" The cast also includes supermodel Kate Moss, actors Debi Mazar and Benedict Cumberbatch, and DJ Honey Dijon. Adding a meta-layer, Julia Garner-who has been cast to portray Madonna in the singer's self-produced limited series-makes a cameo, echoing the Queen of Pop's younger self. The film concludes with a poignant appearance by Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, who delivers a few bold lines directly to the camera, underscoring the intergenerational dialogue that runs through the project





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Madonna Confessions II Film Sabrina Carpenter Feid Benedict Cumberbatch Kate Moss Julia Garner Lourdes Leon Youtube Premiere Dance Album Cinematic Experience

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