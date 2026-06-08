Madonna Pushes Boundaries with New Music Video

Madonna is continuing to push the envelope with her new album, Confessions II, with one of her wildest music videos in years. The 10-minute visual features a host of celebrity cameos, including Kate Moss and Benedict Cumberbatch, and a raunchy rendezvous in a nightclub bathroom.

Madonna is continuing to push the envelope with her new album, this time with one of her wildest music video s in years. In one outrageous scene from her 10-minute Confessions II visual, the 67-year-old drags a young man into a toilet stall for a raunchy rendezvous during a dance party in a nightclub bathroom.

The Queen of Pop initially gets down on her knees while someone else watches over the top of the cubicle with a look of complete shock. The man then grabs Madonna's backside and lifts her up so that she can mount him. It's unclear if the pair are just doing a raunchy dance routine in the stall or something more X-rated. The jaw-dropping music video is a short film to promote the release of her forthcoming album, Confessions II.

Madonna is continuing to push the envelope with her new album, this time with one of her wildest music videos in years. In one outrageous scene from her 10-minute Confessions II music video, the 67-year-old drags a young man into a toilet stall for a raunchy rendezvous. The big budget visual features a host of celebrity cameos, including Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Odessa A'zion, and even Julia Garner, who is set to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic.

The video features the first six songs from Confessions II. It comes after the star raised eyebrows with a lingerie-clad performance for Gay Pride in New York on Thursday. During one moment of the unbelievable set, Madonna shocked onlookers by delivering a dangerous stunt. The death-defying moment happened as she performed on a stage that was elevated high above the audience.

A clear railing was placed at the edge, presumably for safety reasons - but the hitmaker daringly swung one leg over the protective barrier. At one point the man grabs Madonna's backside and lifts her up so that she can mount him. Another partygoer looks over the top of the cubicle in complete shock at what Madonna is doing. The man lifts Madonna into the air as they passionately paw at each other.

The scene takes place during a wild dance party inside of a nightclub bathroom. In a dizzying shot on the concert's livestream, fans could see Madonna suspended above the crowd, partly onstage and partly dangling over the rail. Dressed in pink and blue corsetry and a set of thigh-high boots, she performed a selection of records from Confessions II.

Her setlist consisted of the new songs I Feel So Free, Bring Your Love, and Love Sensation, as well as original Confessions classics like Get Together, I Love New York and Hung Up. She was also accompanied onstage by English DJ Stuart Price, whose history with her dates back to when they recorded Confessions On a Dancefloor together back in 2005.

Price is also serving as a producer on Confessions II, which is slated for release on July 3, the same day Taylor Swift is reportedly marrying Travis Kelce. Madonna previously confronted criticism about her appearance in a lengthy Instagram post hitting out at 'ageism and misogyny.

' She complained that we live in a 'world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. ' The star continued, declaring that she wasn't about to start apologizing for 'any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start.

' It comes after the star raised eyebrows with a lingerie-clad performance for Gay Pride in New York on Thursday. The songstress flung her leg over a safety railing during the wild set. Madonna previously put on a daring display in a racy video she posted to kick off Pride Month.

In the clip, the Like a Virgin icon suffered a wild nip slip which she had to censor with a black bar in order to comply with the app's strict content rules. She also smoked and crawled around on the ground as her cleavage spilled out of her top.

'You know what, see a f***ing boob,' she said nonchalantly before getting up close to the camera to blow a kiss. 'Happy Pride! Happy Pride.





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