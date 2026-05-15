Madonna Promotes Confessions II with Hands-On London Campaign

The iconic pop star personally promotes the release of her new album Confessions II by putting up posters in London and collaborates with Sabrina Carpenter for a new track, while also gearing up to headline the World Cup halftime show.

Madonna has been proactively engaging in the promotion of her forthcoming album, Confessions II. The iconic pop star, renowned for hits like Like a Prayer, wrapped herself in a black padded winter coat as she ventured into London’s Shoreditch district at night to personally affix posters across the city.

This hands-on effort precedes the album’s release on July 3, which follows her celebrated 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, marking a continuation of that project. In addition to her promotional efforts, Madonna shared a playful video on Instagram, playfully inquiring of her fans, ‘Did you find yours? ’ This energetic display of self-promotion has stirred excitement among her dedicated fanbase.

Meanwhile, in a separate but equally significant development, Madonna, along with Shakira and the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, was announced as the headliners for the inaugural World Cup final halftime show scheduled for this summer. This lineup, revealed late last month, promises to be a groundbreaking performance, setting a new precedent for the soccer event’s intermission entertainment. Unlike past events, which primarily featured orchestral performances, the 2026 World Cup will break new ground by hosting a star-studded halftime extravaganza.

The announcement came via a viral video featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin alongside beloved characters such as Elmo, Miss Piggy, and Kermit the Frog, emphasizing a message of unity and collective spirit. In the lead-up to the album’s release, Madonna has also joined forces with rising pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter for the collaborative track *Bring Your Love. * The pair first revealed the song during Madonna’s guest performance at Coachella’s weekend two festivities.

Their set included a rendition of Madonna’s 1990 classic *Vogue* followed by the debut of their new duet, *Bring Your Love*, and a powerful closing duet of *Like a Prayer. * The upbeat house track, with lyrics urging resilience and love such as *Bring your love 'cause you cannot shake me, bring your love ’cause you’ll never break me,* has already garnered widespread acclaim from listeners.

Fans have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm, with many describing the collaboration as a perfect blend of timeless and contemporary pop. One listener shared their joy on X, formerly Twitter, declaring, ‘My ears have been blessed,’ while another commenting, ‘New Madonna and Sabrina actually slaps! ’ Many have hailed the track as an instant hit, with accolades like ‘just perfect’ and ‘song of the upcoming summer.

’ However, not all responses were uniformly positive, with some critics lamenting the track as an attempt by Madonna to maintain her relevance amidst younger talent. Despite these critiques, the overall sentiment remains overwhelmingly supportive, reflecting the enduring cultural significance of Madonna’s work





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Madonna Music Promotion Confessions II Collaboration World Cup Halftime Show

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