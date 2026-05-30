Madonna Names John F. Kennedy Jr. as 'Best Sex' of Her Life in Grindr Interview

In a candid new video with Grindr, Madonna reveals that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best sexual partner of her life, confirming long-standing rumors of a brief 1988 affair. The confession, made while promoting her upcoming album 'Confessions II,' includes playful banter about Kennedy's reputation and contrasts with accounts from a new biography describing their relationship as 'barely a fling.' The story also explores Kennedy's editorial ambitions for his magazine George, including a rejected request for Madonna to pose as his mother Jackie Kennedy on the cover.

In a striking and provocative revelation, pop icon Madonna has publicly stated that the late John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best sexual partner she has ever had.

The confession emerged during a new video collaboration with the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr, a platform used to promote her forthcoming album, Confessions II. According to a sneak peek obtained by Page Six, the conversation was initiated by fashion designer Raul Lopez, who asked Madonna to name the "best d*** down" she had ever experienced. The 67-year-old singer, known for her boundary-pushing persona, responded with a calculated caveat: she would only name deceased individuals.

She then playfully covered her mouth and whispered, "John Kennedy Jr." The moment was met with affirmation from Lopez, who remarked, "Everyone says his d*** was crazy and he was a good f***," to which Madonna concurred with a simple, "Mmmhmm.

" This confession reignites persistent rumors about a romantic liaison between Madonna and Kennedy that reportedly took place in 1988, during the final days of Madonna's turbulent marriage to actor Sean Penn. Kennedy, who died in a plane crash in 1999 at age 38, has long been a subject of speculation regarding his romantic exploits.

Madonna's statement places him at the pinnacle of her intimate experiences, surpassing other famously mentioned late figures such as artists Jean-Michel Basquiat, actors Luke Perry, and rapper Tupac Shakur. However, a new oral biography, JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography, published in 2024 by RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil, offers a contrasting perspective from those close to Kennedy. One of his close friends is quoted as saying, "Madonna was totally a fling. Nothing more.

Barely a fling at that," suggesting the relationship was fleeting and insignificant. The biography also details the context: Kennedy was reportedly dating actress Christina Haag at the time, while Madonna was still legally married to Penn. The Grindr video segment thus provides Madonna's personal, retrospective appraisal, starkly differing from the downplayed account from Kennedy's circle. This juxtaposition highlights the subjective nature of personal memory and reputation in celebrity culture.

Beyond the romantic revelation, the source text also delves into Kennedy's lesser-known efforts as a magazine editor. After founding George magazine with Michael J. Berman in 1995, Kennedy often attempted to secure high-profile covers and interviews, sometimes with unconventional concepts. One notable idea involved asking Madonna to pose as his mother, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, on a cover.

The concept, as recalled by executive assistant Rosemarie Terenzio and co-founder Berman, was to have a figure dressed like Jackie Kennedy seated on a pile of every book ever written about her, with the twist being the reveal of Madonna's face. Kennedy reportedly called Madonna to pitch the idea, but the singer refused.

In her faxed response, addressed to "Johnny Boy," Madonna quipped that she could never do Jackie Kennedy justice because "my eyebrows aren't thick enough," adding that she "might say yes" to portraying Adolf Hitler's wife Eva Braun instead. This anecdote underscores Madonna's wily sense of humor and her complex dynamic with Kennedy, blending flirtation with sharp wit.

Other stories from the oral history include Kennedy's failed attempt to secure an interview with Princess Diana after a tea meeting and a misplaced note to actor Jack Nicholson about a secret marriage. These narratives paint a picture of a charismatic yet sometimes erratic publisher, eager to blend politics with pop culture but occasionally stymied by the very celebrities he pursued





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