Madonna hints at potential 'Confessions Tour - Part 2' amidst 20th anniversary celebration

Madonna took to her social media accounts on Thursday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her highly successful and lucrative Confessions Tour. The announcement from her longtime manager hinted at potential plans for a 'Confessions Tour - Part 2' in addition to alluding to a future tour. However, the confirmation from Oseary is yet to materialize officially.

Madonna , 66, celebrated the 20th anniversary of her blockbuster Confessions Tour on Thursday, May 21, in a throwback clip that showed snippets of her old live show and new footage of her performing the song I Feel So Free taken from her upcoming album set for July 3.

The caption that accompanied the video read 'Happy 20th anniversary!! Confessions Tour-Part 1' which suggested there could be a Sequel 'Confessions Tour - Part 2' in future. On April, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed that 'she will tour again' and 'wants to share her music with fans' hinting at a future tour plan. Madonna's last major tour was The Celebration Tour which played for 81 shows in 2023-24





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Music Madonna Confessions Tour 20Th Anniversary I Feel So Free Congratulation Tour - Part 1 Confessions Tour - Part 2 Touring Again Sharing Music With Fans

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