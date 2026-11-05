Madonna Announces Confessions II Instrumental EP Following Silent Disco Visual Branding

Madonna reveals new silent disco-themed EP title and cover art on Nov 4, teaming with Stuart Price and featuring guest stars Tainy and Stromae.

Madonna officially confirmed the upcoming release of the Confessions II Instrumentals extended play on Wednesday, November 4. The announcement appeared on the social media platform X and introduced a new visual identity for the voiceless project. This fresh release joins the original album under a unified silent disco branding strategy.

The promotional graphic features the same distinctive purple color palette seen in the original album campaign. The artwork displays a logo wrapped around a speaker image, mirroring the design used to promote the original records. Madonna accompanied the graphic with a caption urging fans to turn up the volume using specific emojis.

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This instrumental version complements the original Confessions II, which debuted at number one on the chart dated July 18. That original release marked the pop icon's first number one album of the 2020s decade. It also secured her status as the first act to top the charts in the 2020s and three other preceding decades.

The musical project reunited Madonna with her primary collaborator, producer and DJ Stuart Price. Their collaboration extends beyond the original album to this new instrumental iteration. The sonic landscape of the project includes contributions from several high-profile artists.

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Additional production credits include Tainy, Martin Garrix, Mirwais, Cirkut, and Andrew Watt. These collaborators helped shape the diverse sonic texture of the broader release cycle. The original album also featured notable vocal features that expanded its contemporary reach.

The discography includes tracks with Feid, Stromae, and Sabrina Carpenter. Sabrina Carpenter joined Madonna on the pop hit Bring Your Love, which bridged pop circuits. The project also spawned a remix of Love Sensation featuring Kylie Minogue and a version of Danceteria with Charli xcx.

The original album recorded the artist's biggest streaming week for any of her previous works. This streaming milestone highlights the enduring digital impact of her musical output. It underscores her ability to maintain relevance across multiple generations of listeners.

Madonna is simultaneously preparing to bring this silent disco concept to live audiences. The upcoming performances will translate the voiceless album experience into real-world events. This move follows her recent international appearances at global music festivals.

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Her recent schedule included the Japanese Music Showcase matsuri in London. That event featured international acts such as Hitsujibungaku, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, and Otoboke Beaver. These engagements signal a broad strategy to connect with diverse global music communities.

The combination of new instrumental releases and live silent disco events creates a cohesive artistic narrative. This approach distinguishes her current work from standard studio album rollouts. The consistent purple branding ties the entire campaign together.

Fans can expect the instrumental EP to arrive soon as part of this larger musical initiative. The silent disco theme remains central to how this era is presented. It offers a unique perspective on her extensive discography.