Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Drop “Bring Your Love” Music Video

The release comes weeks before Madonna will drop her much anticipated 'Confessions II' in July.

The video features Madonna and Carpenter strutting through a packed dance club and floating above the crowd before meeting back to back on stage while the rest of the crowd looks on.

The two superstars had first performed the song together during Carpenter’s headlining set at Coachella weekend two, where the duo had also performed “Vogue” and “Like A Prayer. ” The music video release comes just weeks before Madonna will releaseone of the most-anticipated albums of the summer season, on July 3.

The album will serve as a sequel to 2005’sMadonna Brings 'Confessions II' to Tribeca Festival: Short Film Features Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Garner and "Lasers Coming Out of Every Orifice"Madonna’s been in heavy promo mode for the album for months, promoting the album on gay dating app Grindr, playing a surprise show at The Abbey in West Hollywood in April and another pop-up in Times Square earlier in June.

SheOutside of the album, Madonna’s been busy on the film and TV side too; she’s going to have a cameo in season 2 of, and while fans have been anticipating a biopic for the icon — its status has been in flux for years — Netflix isThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Ionescu Cleared to Return as Liberty Host MysticsNew York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu has been cleared to play after missing three weeks with back soreness. Her return comes as the Liberty hold a six-game winning streak and eye a Commissioner's Cup championship spot. The team has excelled defensively and on the boards in her absence, but Ionescu's playmaking and shooting are expected to add a new dimension to the offense.

Read more »

Remembering the late Craig Carpenter, a Southern California radio legendCarpenter when he was the program director of the former KEZY-FM (95.9) in Anaheim.

Read more »

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Have Something They Wanna Talk About in 'Bring Your Love' VideoMadonna and Sabrina Carpenter have linked up for a new music video for 'Bring Your Love,' which features a cameo from Julia Garner.

Read more »

Madonna and Carpenter Team Up for Highly Anticipated ProjectMadonna and Carpenter are teaming up for a highly anticipated project that is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages. The collaboration between the two artists is a unique one, with both bringing their own style and sound to the table. The visual for Bring Your Love is a testament to the chemistry between the two artists, and fans are loving every minute of it.

Read more »