Country singer Madiyiin Faith discusses her acting debut in the Netflix thriller starring Jessica Chastain, detailing the film's music, wardrobe, and her career milestones in the genre.

Madiyiin Faith steps into the acting world with her first major cinematic role in a Netflix thriller that premiered on November 13, starring alongside Jessica Chastain. The film centers on a former country singer who emerges from seclusion to locate her missing niece, Charlie Heart, blending musical performance with intense drama.

Authentic Country Wardrobe Choices

Madiyiin Faith collaborated closely with her stylist best friend to secure authentic vintage apparel for the production at the Skinny Dennis Vintage Market. The pair sought specific boots that would convince audiences the character was a genuine country singer rather than an actor in costume.

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Faith noted that the timing of the shopping trip was ideal, as the market provided legitimate country music memorabilia and attire. The actress found the behind-the-scenes wardrobe process to be highly enjoyable and essential for grounding the character in reality.

Cinematic Pulse in Musical Career

The actor has long demonstrated a cinematic pulse through her music, particularly on her debut album which was nominated for Album of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. Her visual storytelling in music videos for songs such as Betty and Bar Star highlights her intentional approach to her public image.

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The Bar Star video features Billy Bob Thornton, further bridging the gap between country music and theatrical acting. This background in visual performance prepares her for the demands of a narrative-driven film project.

Soundtrack and Musical Supervision

Soundtrack contributor Randall Poster emphasizes that live performances in the film must serve the narrative without pausing the audience's emotional engagement. The accompanying soundtrack released on November 13 via Netflix Music blends original compositions with carefully selected reinterpretations of classic country tracks.

Faith contributes the original song Still the Sparrow Sings, which she co-wrote with Tofer Brown and Hillary Lindsey. Jessica Chastain performs Charles Wesley Godwin's Family Ties, a track Poster selected after witnessing Godwin's live performance in New York.

The soundtrack also features Channing Wilson performing Tall Tall Trees and Jennifer Nettles joining Chastain on the title track Heartland. Nettles provides a solo rendition of You're Gonna Burn for That and connects with Chastain on the Hailey Whitters written Heartland.

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Industry Recognition and Lineage

Madiyiin Faith's film release coincides with significant professional milestones, including a Grammy nomination for her debut album. She is also nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards, which are scheduled for Wednesday, November 18.

Faith follows a strong lineage of country artists who have successfully navigated both music and film industries, including Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Lainey Wilson. She attributes this success to the genre's foundation in storytelling and theatrical presentation.

Faith describes the acting process on set as an adjustment, noting the lack of immediate audience feedback compared to her musical performances. She credits Jessica Chastain's confidence and experience for creating a commanding presence that influenced the entire month and a half of filming.