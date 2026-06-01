Madison Thompson Unveils the Real-Life LA Nights Storyline in Euphoria Season 3

Madison Thompson discusses her experience joining Euphoria Season 3, her role in the LA Nights storyline, and shares behind-the-scenes details in an exclusive interview with Collider's Set Stories.

Madison Thompson , in an exclusive interview with Collider's Set Stories, delves into her journey joining Euphoria Season 3 and her role in the LA Nights storyline.

Thompson recalls her first days on set, stepping onto the massive Warner Bros. production, and the shock of seeing her 'secret' role plastered on a giant LA Nights billboard. She shares how she bonded with fellow newcomer, Austin Abrams, and the challenge of joining an established show, likening it to 'jumping onto a moving train'. Thompson also discusses the fast pace of Euphoria and the cast's ability to keep up.

She provides behind-the-scenes details of the LA Nights storyline, including the practical billboard shoot, the comedic elements hidden within Euphoria's dramatic tone, and the surprising story behind the painting scene. Thompson reveals that Hunter Schafer painted the huge prop used on set and how her real-life soap opera experience influenced the LA Nights storyline. She also explains the 'soap opera glow' detail that made it into the show.

Additionally, Thompson discusses her audition process, the dramatic hair flip that caught Sam Levinson's attention, Sydney Sweeney's LA Nights scenes, the iconic Euphoria makeup, and her experience filming on the Warner Bros. lot





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Euphoria Season 3 Madison Thompson LA Nights Warner Bros. Hunter Schafer Sam Levinson Sydney Sweeney

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