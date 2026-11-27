TikTok star Madison Humphrey was hospitalized following the Dancing With the Stars finale. She shares her recovery update and thanks medical staff after a sudden health scare.

Madison Humphrey, the 27-year-old TikTok comedian, is recovering at home following a sudden medical emergency that landed her in the emergency room on Wednesday, November 25. The social media personality experienced the abrupt health scare immediately after watching the Dancing With the Stars finale. This unexpected event interrupted what should have been a relaxing evening of television viewing for the content creator.

Humphrey communicated her status directly to her followers through Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 26. She posted a photograph of herself in her home kitchen holding a bouquet of get-well-soon flowers. In the image, she appeared stable and rested, signaling to her large audience that she was no longer in the hospital.

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In her updates, the influencer expressed deep gratitude for the support she received during this brief but alarming period. She thanked her followers for the kind messages checking in on her well-being. Additionally, she acknowledged the hard work of the medical staff who treated her during the holidays and long shifts.

The 27-year-old creator has built a massive following of over five million users on TikTok. Her rise to fame is largely attributed to her viral parody characters, including Divorced Mom and Leasing Manager. This recent health scare comes during a significant professional peak for Humphrey, who was recently named to the Icon category on the platform's 2026 The Discover List.

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A major milestone in her career involves the adaptation of her Leasing Manager character into a television series. The project is currently in development with the streaming service Tubi. Humphrey noted that she created the character over three years ago, initially filming short clips in office buildings to showcase apartments.

She expressed excitement about expanding the Leasing Manager world into a narrative format for television. The upcoming show will introduce viewers to Wendy Culpepper's apartment complex and the chaotic residents she manages. This transition from social media shorts to a TV series represents a significant step up in her comedic career.

Alongside her recovery update, Humphrey used her platform to remind followers about public health during the winter months. She specifically mentioned the importance of staying mindful, rested, and hydrated amid the ongoing cold and flu season. Her message emphasized self-care and vigilance during a time when illness is more prevalent in the community.

The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of health for public figures, even those in the entertainment industry. While Humphrey did not provide specific medical details, her quick return home and positive demeanor have reassured her audience. Her recent posts indicate that she is stable and able to return to her daily routine and professional commitments.