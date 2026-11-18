Betty Ann Bowersox fell victim to a Facebook check scam in Madison County, Ala. Learn how fraudsters target struggling families and what to do if you are contacted.

Resident Betty Ann Bowersox of Madison County, Ala., became the target of a sophisticated suspected check scam originating from a Facebook page known as the Breakfast Club Community Project.

The fraudulent scheme exploited the financial hardships of local families by promising large cash prizes, specifically targeting individuals who were struggling to make ends meet during a difficult period.

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Scam Origin And Initial Contact

Bowersox encountered the scheme through a Facebook post that claimed to be connected to a group that won an $842 million Powerball jackpot in 2024.

The page invited community members to share their personal financial circumstances for a chance to receive a monetary award, with the implicit promise of relief from economic pressure.

Bowersox, who noted that her husband is a veteran working DoorDash deliveries to cover medical copayments, submitted a detailed account of her family's situation to the page administrators.

This submission triggered a rapid response from the scammers, who identified her as a vulnerable candidate worthy of a significant and life-changing financial intervention.

The $250,000 Promise And Check Delivery

Shortly after Bowersox shared her story, she was informed that she had been selected to receive a cash prize of $250,000.

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The scammers instructed her to keep the news completely quiet, a common tactic used to isolate victims and prevent them from seeking advice from friends or family who might recognize the red flags.

Over the following weeks, the individual messaging her maintained contact, assuring her that a checkbook containing the prize money would be shipped to her location.

Eventually, Bowersox received a photo of a package on her phone, accompanied by a message instructing her to retrieve the package from a specific location.

She expressed discomfort with the situation, noting the strange and invasive nature of the scammer's knowledge regarding her whereabouts and personal details.

Instructions To Wire Funds Back

Once Bowersox had the package, the scammers provided a complex set of instructions designed to make the fraudulent checks appear legitimate while stealing her actual money.

She was told to write a check for $25,000 to herself, deposit it into her bank account, and then immediately wire those funds to a certified public accountant for supposed tax purposes.

After completing this step, she was supposed to deposit another check for $250,000, which would presumably clear and leave her with a large sum of profit.

However, this second step is the critical error in the scheme, as the initial checks are often fabricated or drawn from stolen accounts that will eventually bounce.

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The victim is left responsible for the wired funds, which are gone, and the bank will hold her liable for the insufficient funds.

Victim Resistance And Bank Verification

Realizing the potential danger of the situation, Bowersox decided to contact her bank and the Madison County Sheriff's Department to verify the legitimacy of the checks.

The bank promptly informed her that the checks were not valid and contained no actual funds, confirming that she had been the target of a serious financial crime.

By acting on her suspicion and seeking professional verification, Bowersox avoided losing her own money and potentially incurring significant debt from the bounced checks.

Her quick thinking prevented the scammers from succeeding in their plot to extract $25,000 from her account under false pretenses.

Warning To The Community

Bowersox is now sharing her experience to warn other residents, particularly elderly citizens and those in financial distress, about the prevalence of such scams in Madison County.

She emphasized that it is sad that scammers exploit the desperate need for money within the community, knowing that vulnerable people are more likely to take high-risk chances.

The Breakfast Club Community Project is now considered a fraudulent entity by law enforcement and banking institutions, and residents are advised to ignore any similar offers.

If you receive a check and are asked to wire money back, do not comply, and instead contact your bank using a phone number you know is legitimate to verify the funds.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that legitimate winnings never require upfront fees or complex wiring instructions to claim a prize.