Madigan Found Guilty in Corruption Trial, But Jury Deadlocks on Racketeering Charge

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was convicted on multiple counts of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act in a lengthy corruption trial. However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a racketeering charge and several other counts.

A jury found former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan guilty of multiple counts related to bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act, but they were unable to reach a verdict on a racketeering charge and several other counts. The jury convicted Madigan on 10 charges, acquitted him on seven, and deadlocked on six counts, all of which involved his longtime confidant Michael McClain.

Key convictions stemmed from allegations that Madigan helped arrange no-work jobs for associates at ComEd in exchange for political favors and support for energy legislation in Springfield. He was also found guilty of wire fraud related to a scheme to offer paid state positions to former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis and his daughter, as well as violating the Travel Act for arranging meetings to try to win business for Madigan's private law firm.The jury deadlocked on a racketeering charge that covered the alleged overall scheme involving Madigan and McClain, and they also couldn't reach a verdict on five other counts against both men, including wire fraud, bribery, a violation of the U.S. Travel Act, and conspiracy. These counts stemmed from two alleged schemes: one involving the transfer of land in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood and another involving a bribery attempt with AT&T. McClain was charged with six counts in Madigan's corruption trial, but the jury deadlocked on all six. The jury's decision reflects the complex nature of the case and the challenges of proving allegations of political corruption





