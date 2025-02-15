Madigan Found Guilty in Corruption Case, but Jury Deadlocks on Racketeering

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was found guilty on multiple corruption charges but the jury deadlocked on a racketeering charge and several other counts. The verdict came after a lengthy trial that focused on Madigan's alleged involvement in bribery, wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act.

While jurors found Madigan guilty of multiple counts of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act , they deadlocked on a racketeering charge and several other charges in the case. In all, Madigan was ultimately convicted on 10 charges in the case, was acquitted on seven counts, and the jury deadlocked on six counts, all of which involved his longtime confidant Michael McClain.

Madigan was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, two counts of bribery, and one count of a violation of the Travel Act in conjunction with an alleged scheme involving ComEd. According to prosecutors, Madigan was accused of helping to arrange jobs for multiple associates with the utility company. Those jobs required little-to-no work, and while the company paid those salaries, the workers then did political work for Madigan, with Madigan also supporting energy legislation in Springfield. Madigan was also convicted of three counts of wire fraud in connection to a scheme to offer paid state positions to former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who recorded the conversations, and Solis’ daughter. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Madigan was convicted of three counts accusing him of violating the Travel Act related to having Solis set up meetings to try to win business for the former speaker’s private law firm. That included projects with the Old Post Office and the Prudential Building. Madigan was found not guilty on a count of bribery related to the ComEd scheme. He was also acquitted on a count of violating the Travel Act in that scheme. Madigan was found not guilty on a bribery charge, with prosecutors alleging he had tried to secure a state board position for Solis through the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Madigan was found not guilty on a series of charges related to the Union West luxury apartment development, including multiple violations of the Travel Act and one count of attempted extortion. Mike Madigan's longtime confidant Michael McClain was charged with six counts in Madigan's corruption trial, but the jury deadlocked on all six. The jury deadlocked on Count 1 in the indictment, a racketeering charge that covered the entire alleged process of Madigan and McClain either seeking out bribes or attempting to steer business toward Madigan’s private law firm. The jury also deadlocked on the final five counts in the indictment, which all included both Madigan and McClain. Those counts were for wire fraud, bribery, a violation of the U.S. Travel Act and conspiracy, and all related to one of two alleged schemes involving the two men. The first was a situation in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood, where the pair allegedly sought to transfer ownership of a parcel of land to the city of Chicago, who would then sell it to a private business. The final count involved an alleged bribery scheme with AT&T, where the company’s Illinois leader allegedly offered a payment to a Madigan ally in exchange for a no-work job. Racketeering is a law passed to crack down on organized crime, targeting individuals who coordinate in a scheme or operation to Madigan was accused of violating the Travel Act, a federal law forbidding the use of mail or interstate travel for assistance in committing criminal acts,





