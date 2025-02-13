Madigan Convicted on 10 Counts in Corruption Trial, Jury Deadlocks on Racketeering Charge

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was found guilty on multiple charges of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act. However, the jury deadlocked on a racketeering charge and several other counts in a complex corruption case.

A jury has found former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan guilty on 10 counts of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act , but they were unable to reach a verdict on a racketeering charge and several other counts. This case, which spanned years and involved allegations of widespread corruption, centered around Madigan's alleged involvement in schemes to secure jobs, favors, and political influence for himself and his associates.

Madigan was found guilty of charges related to his dealings with ComEd, the state's largest utility company. Prosecutors alleged that Madigan had helped to arrange jobs for associates with ComEd, positions that required little to no work. In return, these individuals performed political work for Madigan and supported his energy legislation in Springfield. The jury also convicted Madigan on three counts of wire fraud and three counts of violating the Travel Act related to a scheme involving former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis and his daughter. Solis, who had secretly recorded his conversations with Madigan, was offered paid state positions in exchange for his cooperation.The jury deadlocked on several other charges, including a racketeering charge that encompassed the entire alleged operation of Madigan and his longtime confidant Michael McClain. These charges involved two separate alleged schemes: one in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood where Madigan and McClain allegedly sought to transfer ownership of land to the city of Chicago, who would then sell it to a private business, and another involving alleged bribery from AT&T. The jury also deadlocked on five counts related to these schemes, including wire fraud, bribery, a violation of the U.S. Travel Act, and conspiracy. Madigan's co-defendant, Michael McClain, was charged with six counts in the case but the jury was unable to reach a verdict on any of them





