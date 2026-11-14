Madelyn Cline Just Sent This Under-$500 Coach Tabby Bag to the Top of Holiday Wish Lists

It's the hero handbag of the season.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsCoach Tabbyshoulder bag, featuring a slouchy flap and rich"maple" brown leather. The New York-based brand's gold logo matched her jewelry, but it also comes in silver.

The Coach Tabby is the clear winner of this year's"which Coach bag makes the best gift?

Also read Joe Biden Says President Trump Sent Him a Letter That 'Sounded Like It Was Coming From An Old Friend'

" competition. But when Cline's exact clutch sells out , don't worry: Coach's catalog is stocked with an assortment of similar styles, all available for under $500. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswhere she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why.

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When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.