Madeline Smith Reflects on 1970s Bond Career and Industry Changes

Madeline Smith discusses her role in Live and Let Die, contract realities of the 1970s, and the evolving landscape of acting compared to the 1960s entertainment era.

Madeline Smith, the 77-year-old actress best known for her role as Miss Caruso in the 1973 James Bond film Live And Let Die, has opened up about the realities of her early career. She stated that during the 1960s and 1970s, certain intimate scenes were often required without prior contractual negotiation or advance notice for performers.

Smith On Contract Obligations In Film

Smith explained that during the production of The Vampire Lovers, she was asked to unbutton her blouse and strip just seconds before the scene was filmed. She emphasized that there was no specific clause in her contract addressing these requirements, meaning she felt she had no choice but to comply with the director's instructions at that moment. Despite the lack of prior agreement, she noted that she did not resent the experience because she felt fortunate to have the opportunity in the first place.

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Contrasting 1960s And Modern Acting

The former Bond Girl compared the ease of entry into the film industry in the 1960s to the current difficult landscape. She argued that it is now almost impossible for young actors to break into the business, even if they possess extensive education. Smith observed that while she benefited from a era where opportunities appeared more readily, today's aspirants face a significantly harder path to securing professional work.

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Memories With Warren Beatty And The Industry

Reflecting on darker moments in her past, Smith recalled a frightening incident involving actor Warren Beatty. The event occurred after Beatty had complimented her beauty at Roman Polanski's wedding to Sharon Tate in January 1968. Later, during a scheduled meeting at a friend's home, Smith was led to a room where she found Beatty stark naked. She described feeling terrified as a virgin at the time and promptly rejected his request for a cuddle.

Broader Reflections On Film Culture

Smith also commented on the general atmosphere of the film industry during her early years. She noted that levels of drug-taking and sexual excess were staggering when viewed through a modern lens. Men often expected women to be more liberated with their bodies, but she stated that she chose to swim in the opposite direction, maintaining her own boundaries despite the prevailing norms of the time.