Madeline Smith Recalls Warren Beatty's Naked Advance and Sean Connery's Proposition in Memoir

Former Bond girl Madeline Smith reveals terrifying encounter with Warren Beatty and rejection of Sean Connery's advance in her upcoming memoir, highlighting the darker side of Hollywood in the 1960s and 1970s.

In her upcoming memoir, former Bond girl Madeline Smith sheds light on unsettling experiences from her early career in Hollywood . The 76-year-old actress recounts an incident involving Warren Beatty that left her terrified.

She describes meeting Beatty at Roman Polanski's wedding to Sharon Tate in January 1968, where he complimented her, calling her the most beautiful girl he had ever met. Later, she accepted an invitation to afternoon tea at a friend's home, but the encounter took a disturbing turn when she was led to Beatty's room and found him lying there stark naked while on the phone.

Smith, who was still a virgin at the time, wrote that she was absolutely terrified and had expected a simple tea and cakes. Beatty then asked for a cuddle, to which she responded that her idea of cuddling involved being fully clothed. She emphasizes her inexperience, noting that she swam in the opposite direction from the drug-taking and sexual excess prevalent in the industry.

Smith also recalls rejecting another Hollywood star, Sean Connery, during the filming of The Ballad of Tam-Lin. She describes an encounter at Peebles Hydro hotel where Connery propositioned her, asking to come in and run her bath while reading Dostoevsky together. She rejected his offer, noting he was cheeky and was clearly hurt by the refusal. The next day, Connery blanked her in the hotel grounds.

In contrast, Smith praises Roger Moore, her co-star in Live and Let Die, as a perfect gentleman. She also comments on the evolution of gender roles in film, supporting the idea of a female James Bond, stating times have changed and women now play far greater roles. Her early years involved navigating inappropriate advances, such as being pushed on a bed and expected to play footsie in the late 1960s and early 1970s





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Madeline Smith Warren Beatty Sean Connery Bond Girl Hollywood Memoir Sexual Harassment 1960S 1970S Roger Moore

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