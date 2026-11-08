Madeline Smith on Bond Scenes and Warren Beatty Incident

Madeline Smith reveals forced stripping in 1970s films and recounts a terrifying 1968 encounter with Warren Beatty, contrasting past industry ease with modern hardships for actors.

Madeline Smith, the 77-year-old actress renowned for her role as Miss Caruso in the 1973 James Bond film Live And Let Die, has opened up about the mandatory nudity requirements of her early career. The former Bond Girl stated she felt she had no choice but to comply with strip scenes during filming, yet she maintains that she never resented the demands placed upon her in the 1960s and 70s entertainment industry.

Contractual Obligations For Stripping

Madeline Smith explained that stripping for the camera was often demanded seconds before filming began, with nothing explicitly outlined in her acting contracts to protect performers. She cited her role in The Vampire Lovers as a primary example, where she was required to unbutton her blouse on set without prior negotiation or additional compensation, a practice she noted would be unheard of today without a substantial salary increase.

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Despite these invasive conditions, the actress expressed gratitude for her career opportunities, noting that she came from an ordinary background as the daughter of a shopkeeper in Sussex. She stated she would never moan about having to take off her clothes because she felt incredibly fortunate to have experienced the joy of acting and loved every second of her time on screen alongside stars like Roger Moore.

Warren Beatty Nude Incident Recall

Smith also recounted a distressing encounter with actor Warren Beatty that occurred in 1968 after they met at the wedding of Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. In her memoir, Madeline Smith, Bond Girl: From 60s Fashion Model to Half a Century on Stage and Screen, she detailed how Beatty exposed himself stark naked in his hotel room and requested a cuddle, leaving her terrified as a virgin.

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She described the situation as a shock, as she had expected an innocent afternoon tea after Beatty praised her beauty at the January 1968 event. Smith rejected his advances, clarifying that her idea of cuddling involved being fully clothed, and emphasized that while she is not prudish, she always swam in the opposite direction of the sexual excess she observed in the industry.

Hardship For New Actors Today

Reflecting on the shift in the entertainment landscape, Madeline Smith argued that it is almost impossible for young people to break into acting today compared to the relative ease of the 1960s. She observed that even individuals who pursue extensive education remain unemployed, highlighting a stark contrast to the opportunities available to her generation despite the lack of contractual protections.

The actress noted that levels of drug-taking and sexual excess were staggering during her early career, with men expecting women to be more free with their bodies. However, she maintained her personal boundaries throughout her half-century on stage and screen, expressing no regrets about her choices while acknowledging the darker realities of the film industry she navigated.