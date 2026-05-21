Madeleine McCann's parents criticize Channel 5 drama about their daughter's disappearance

The parents of the 19-year-old Briton who went missing in Portugal 19 years ago have slammed a new Channel 5 drama, claiming it has had a negative impact on their family. The drama stars Slow Horses actress Laura Bayston as Kate McCann and depicts Madeleine's mother being cross-examined by police.

Madeleine McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have criticized a new Channel 5 true crime drama about their daughter's disappearance, claiming it has had a negative impact on their family.

The drama, which aired last night, depicts Madeleine's mother being cross-examined by police during the initial investigation into her disappearance in May 2007. The couple stressed they 'had no involvement whatsoever' in the show's production and expressed concerns over the 'negative impact' such programmes have on their family as they continue to grieve Madeleine's disappearance 19 years after she vanished while on holiday at the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz.

They also expressed disappointment in the new drama, writing on the Find Madeleine Campaign website that they were 'disappointed however, knowing that a Channel 5 docu-drama will air tonight', and stressing they failed to see how the show would help their family. Channel 5 acknowledged the sensitivity of the drama's subject matter, claiming the production team worked carefully to ensure accuracy, restraint and fairness, and informed the McCann family of both the production and transmission date.

The drama draws on official police material, documentary evidence and recorded testimony to present an alternative perspective on the case and its handling





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Entertainment Madeleine Mccann Channel 5 True Crime Drama Kate Mccann Gerry Mccann Parents Criticism Negative Impact Portugal Praia Da Luz

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