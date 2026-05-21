Madeleine McCann Parents Criticize New Channel 5 Drama

Madeleine McCann's parents have criticized a new Channel 5 true crime drama about their daughter's disappearance, expressing concerns about the show's impact on their family and questioning its purpose.

Madeleine McCann's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have expressed their disapproval of a new Channel 5 true crime drama, 'Under Suspicion: Kate McCann,' which depicts their daughter's disappearance.

The drama, starring Laura Bayston as Kate McCann, portrays the mother being cross-examined by police during the initial investigation. The McCanns, who have been grieving their daughter's disappearance for 19 years, have stated that they had no involvement in the production and believe the show has a negative impact on their family. They also expressed disappointment in the drama, stating that they were not consulted or given consent for the production.

The couple emphasized that they have not given or been asked for their consent and have had no involvement whatsoever in the making of the show. They also questioned the show's purpose and its potential to help in finding their daughter. The drama, which aired last night, is based on official police documents, interview transcripts, court records, and publicly available accounts. It presents an alternative perspective on the case and its handling.

The production team, however, stated that they had worked carefully to ensure accuracy, restraint, and fairness, particularly given the sensitivity of the subject matter. The drama has been met with criticism from the McCanns and other family members, who believe it is insensitive and exploitative. The case has been reopened by UK police, who have been granted further funding to continue investigating Madeleine's disappearance.





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