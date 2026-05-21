Madeleine McCann parents criticise Channel 5 drama about their daughter's disappearance

Madeleine McCann’s parents have spoken out against a new Channel 5 true crime drama that depicts their daughter’s disappearance. The drama has been criticised by the parents who claim it has had a negative impact on their family. The show “Under Suspicion: Kate McCann” features Slow Horses actress Laura Bayston in the lead role of Kate McCann and depicts Madeleine’s mother being cross-examined by police during the initial investigation. The parents stressed they had no involvement in the production and were disappointed by the show.

Channel 5’s new true crime drama “Under Suspicion: Kate McCann” has been heavily criticised by Madeleine McCann’s parents who claim it has had a °negative impact° on their family.

The drama depicts Madeleine’s mother being cross-examined by police during the initial investigation into her disappearance in May 2007. The couple stressed they had no involvement whatsoever in the show and were disappointed by the production. They stated that programmes like this always have a negative impact on their family and failed to see how the show will help.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Channel 5 acknowledged the sensitivity of the drama’s subject matter and stated that the production team had worked carefully to ensure accuracy, restraint and fairness. The drama is based on official police documents, interview transcripts, court records, and publicly available accounts that draw an alternative perspective on the case and its handling





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Madeleine Mccann Channel 5 Drama Kate Mccann Laura Bayston True Crime Programme Criticism

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