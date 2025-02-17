MadeGood Granola Bars Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

Riverside Natural Foods Inc. is recalling over 2 million MadeGood granola bars due to the potential presence of metal fragments, posing a safety hazard. The recall was initiated on December 9th and escalated to Class II by the FDA on February 11th.

Riverside Natural Foods Inc., a food distributor, has issued a recall for certain batches of MadeGood granola bars due to the potential presence of metal fragments. The recall, initiated on December 9th, affects over 2 million granola bars across various flavors and best-by dates. The company's statement emphasizes that consuming the metal may pose a safety hazard. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated the recall to Class II, its second-highest risk level, on February 11th.

Class II recalls involve products that could lead to temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, or where the probability of serious consequences is low. Riverside Natural Foods states that they have identified the source of the issue within their manufacturing process and have implemented corrective measures to prevent future occurrences. They have also ensured the safety of their new manufacturing processes through rigorous testing. Consumers who have purchased these granola bars are urged to check their products against the provided list on the FDA recall page and return any recalled products to their place of purchase for a full refund. For further details and to verify if your product is affected, please visit the FDA recall page. Customers with any questions or concerns about the recall can contact the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695





GRANOLA BAR RECALL FOOD SAFETY MADEGOOD RIVERSIDE NATURAL FOODS METAL CONTAMINATION

