Made In Chelsea Star Tabitha Willett Gives Birth to Baby Boy Seven Weeks After Wedding

Tabitha Willett welcomes son Orlando with husband Harry Hoare just weeks after their Chelsea Town Hall wedding. The reality TV star, already mother to daughter Ottilie, shares the happy news on Instagram.

Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has confirmed the birth of her first child with husband Harry Hoare, just seven weeks after the couple exchanged vows.

The TV personality, 34, who is already a mother to six-year-old daughter Ottilie from her former relationship with Fraser Carruthers, announced the arrival of a baby boy via an Instagram post on Saturday morning. Sharing a sweet snapshot of the newborn in his hospital cot, she captioned the post simply with his name: Orlando.

Fans and famous friends were quick to share their congratulations, with comments such as you are already so loved, Orlando, and the most perfect boy to ever exist. News of the birth comes just seven weeks after Willett revealed that her marriage to Hoare had already taken place at Chelsea Town Hall.

In March, she took to Instagram to share a distorted video clip of herself and Hoare standing on the steps of the King's Road venue while guests showered them with confetti. Eschewing conventional bridal attire, Willett opted for a cream trouser suit and wide-brimmed hat as she exchanged vows with Hoare, who was appropriately smart in a two-piece suit. Standing alongside her mother, Ottilie appeared to serve as one of Willett's bridesmaids, wearing a conventional white lace dress.

Captioning the brief clip, she wrote: My feed is full of AI April fool's so I thought I would just leave this here. A separate video shared by Willett six days earlier suggested she was preparing for the ceremony, with the TV personality inviting followers to get ready with me for a day I will never forget.

News of Willett's engagement would no doubt have come as a surprise to Made In Chelsea fans, who watched her brief romance with co-star Arman Pouladian-Kari play out on screen shortly before it was announced. The TV personality later confirmed that she and Hoare had known each other for years before getting together romantically. Writing for The Wedding Edition, she recalled how they stayed in contact but were never close.

It was actually on January 1st 2025, at her most single, after putting on her vision board for the year that she wanted to find love, that she replied to an Instagram story of his saying they should grab a drink and catch up soon. He loves telling the story that she slid into his DMs.

They went for a drink, their first date lasted three days, and she called her best friend Ollie Locke after he left and said she was going to marry this man. It sounds quite unromantic, but she thinks in her 30s, and as parents (Harry has a daughter too), you want to be sure you are not wasting any time. It was a discussion they had right from the beginning.

They aligned on everything and it all felt very uncomplicated, not full of fire or passion, just easy. When Hoare finally proposed during their stay at The Lana, a new hotel which is a part of the Dorchester Collection, he did so with a placeholder ring, while she wore a long white dress with a cape.

Ahead of the proposal they were enjoying the sunset from the rooftop bar, before returning to their room so that Harry could grab something before dinner. Willett revealed that when the door opened their suite was filled with rose petals and candles, and there was a table set on the balcony for a private dinner.

The couple began the year with a lavish babymoon in Paris as they splashed out on a 1,800 pounds per night stay at the five-star Hotel Plaza Athenee. Willett, who returned to the long-running E4 show ahead of its 29th series in March, announced the news of her pregnancy to her Instagram followers with an adorable video of her getting a scan at the hospital, with daughter Ottilie at her side.

Just days after confirming the engagement, Willett told Instagram followers that a low-key small wedding was planned for January. The TV personality surprised social media followers by announcing plans to marry the son of late stockbroker Timothy Hoare last November. Hoare's wealthy stockbroker father Timothy passed away aged 69 in 2019. His funeral, held in London, was attended by Sarah Ferguson, then the Duchess of York.

Now, with the arrival of baby Orlando, Willett and Hoare begin their journey as a family of four, blending their existing children and new son. The couple's whirlwind romance, from first date to marriage and baby in less than a year, has captivated fans of Made In Chelsea and beyond, showcasing a modern love story that defies traditional timelines





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Made In Chelsea's Tabitha Willett Gives Birth to Baby Boy Orlando Seven Weeks After Secret WeddingReality TV star Tabitha Willett has welcomed her first child with husband Harry Hoare, a son named Orlando. The birth follows a swift series of personal milestones: a secret marriage at Chelsea Town Hall, a romantic proposal, and a public pregnancy announcement. The couple, who began dating in January 2025, moved quickly, feeling a deep alignment from the start. Their story includes a fairy-tale proposal in a luxury hotel, a Parisian babymoon, and the blending of two families that already includes young daughters. Fans and celebrities have flooded social media with congratulations for the new parents.

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