Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett confirms birth of first child with husband Harry Hoare

Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has confirmed the birth of her first child with husband Harry Hoare, seven weeks after the couple exchanged vows. The TV personality, 34, already a mother to six-year-old daughter Ottilie from her former relationship with Fraser Carruthers, announced the birth of a baby boy in an Instagram post on Saturday morning.

Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has confirmed the birth of her first child with husband Harry Hoare , seven weeks after the couple exchanged vows.

The TV personality, 34, already a mother to six-year-old daughter Ottilie from her former relationship with Fraser Carruthers, announced the birth of a baby boy in an Instagram post on Saturday morning. Sharing a sweet snap of the newborn in his hospital cot, she captioned the post simply with his name: Orlando.

Fans and famous friends were quick to share their congratulations, writing: 'You are already so loved, Orlando', 'The most perfect boy to ever exist', 'Huge congratulations to you all', 'Tabitha!!!!!!!!! Sending so so much love'. News of the birth comes just seven weeks after Willett revealed her marriage to Hoare had already taken place, at Chelsea Town Hall.

Taking to Instagram in March, the TV personality shared a distorted video clip of herself and Hoare standing on the steps of the King's Road venue while guests showered them with confetti. Eschewing conventional bridal attire, Willett opted for a cream trouser suit and wide-brimmed hat as she exchanged vows with Hoare - appropriately smart in a two-piece suit.

Standing alongside her mother, Ottilie appears to serve as one of Willett's bridesmaids, with the youngster wearing a conventional white lace dress. Captioning the brief clip, she wrote: 'My feed is full of AI April fool's so I thought I would just leave this here...

' A separate video shared by Willett, shared six days earlier, suggested she was preparing for the ceremony, with the TV personality inviting followers to 'get ready with me for a day I'll never forget'. News of Willett's engagement would no doubt have come as a surprise to Made In Chelsea fans, who watched her brief romance with co-star Arman Pouladian-Kari play out on screen shortly before it was announced.

The TV personality later confirmed she and Hoare had known each other 'for years' before getting together romantically. Writing for The Wedding Edition, she recalled: 'We stayed in contact but were never close. It was actually January 1st 2025, at my most single, after putting on my vision board for the year that I wanted to find love...

'That I replied to an Instagram story of his saying we should grab a drink and catch up soon. He loves telling the story that I slid into his DMs'. We went for a drink, our first date lasted three days, and I called my best friend Ollie Locke after he left and said, 'I am going to marry this man'.

News of the birth comes just seven weeks after Willett revealed her marriage to Hoare had already taken place, at Chelsea Town Hall. She later shared the snap to her Stories and gushed: 'He's here'.

Fans and famous friends were quick to share their congratulations, writing: 'You are already so loved, Orlando', 'It sounds quite unromantic, but I think in your 30s, and as parents (Harry has a daughter too), you want to be sure you are not wasting any time. It was a discussion we had right from the beginning. We aligned on everything and it all felt very uncomplicated. Not full of fire or passion, just easy.

' When Hoare finally proposed during their stay at The Lana, a new hotel which is a part of the Dorchester Collection, he did so with a 'placeholder ring', while she wore a long white dress with a cape. Ahead of the proposal they were enjoying the sunset from the rooftop bar, before returning to their room so that Harry could 'grab something' before dinner.

Willett revealed that when the door opened their suite was filled with rose petals and candles, and there was a table set on the balcony for a private dinner. The couple began the year with a lavish babymoon in Paris as they splashed out on a £1,800-a-night (€2,170) stay at the five-star Hôtel Plaza Athénée. Willett, who returned to the long-running E4 show ahead of its 29th series in March, announced the news of her pregnancy to her Instagram followers.

She posted an adorable video of her getting a scan at the hospital, with daughter Ottilie at her side. Just days after confirming the engagement, Willett told Instagram followers that a 'low-key small wedding' is planned for January. The TV personality, 34, already a mother to six-year-old daughter Ottilie from her former relationship with Fraser Carruthers. The TV personality surprised social media followers by announcing plans to marry the son of late stockbroker Timothy Hoare last November.

Hoare's wealthy stockbroker father Timothy (pictured) passed away aged 69 in 2019. His funeral, held in London, was attended by Sarah Ferguson, then the Duchess of York





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