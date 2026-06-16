Made In Chelsea star Sam Holmes marries girlfriend Rosie Waters in stunning three-day wedding in Cannes

Made In Chelsea star Sam Holmes tied the knot with his girlfriend Rosie Waters in a stunning three-day wedding in Cannes. The reality TV star, 36, was joined by his friends and former co-stars from the E4 show, including Josh Patterson and Charlie Frederick.

Made In Chelsea star Sam Holmes married his girlfriend Rosie Waters in a stunning three-day wedding in Cannes attended by their reality TV star friends.

The reality personality, 36, who owns Prime Time beer with his former co-star Harvey Armstrong, tied the knot overlooking the French Riviera over the weekend. The newlyweds hosted welcome drinks on the beach at the start of the weekend before celebrating their big day with a black tie ceremony and reception. Sam, who appeared on the E4 reality show in 2022, was joined by a host of his MIC alum including Josh Patterson, Charlie Frederick and Casey O'Gorman.

Their celebrations have since been splashed across social media by their guests, who shared a look at the lavish nuptials after partying into the night. Among them was Piers Morgan's son Spencer, who posted group shots of the familiar faces in attendance at the event. Snaps were also shared by Love Island: All Stars winner Casey, 29, who posted a sweet clip of the couple's entrance into the reception as guests span napkins.

Their family and friends cheered as the bride and groom entered the al fresco setting, with the bride wearing an elegant ivory gown with a fitted bodice and full skirt. Sam and his groomsmen wore a black tuxedo and bow tie. Special moments which were captured and shared online included a snap of the couple toasting their marriage, as well as videos of their first dance.

In the evening, Rosie changed out of her day gown and into a slinkier glitzy number, which she wore to take to the dance floor. They also appeared to have created a makeshift Raffles nightclub, which is a Chelsea haunt regularly frequented by the MIC set. Spencer posed in front of a neon sign which said: 'Raffles 12/06 Club'.

The newlyweds hosted welcome drinks on the beach at the start of the weekend before celebrating their big day with a black tie ceremony and reception. Sam and Rosie have been engaged since 2024 but before that he became a fan favourite on Made In Chelsea for his drama-filled love life. He appeared on the show alongside Harvey, during which time the two cast members were busy building their beer business.

Before his TV days, Sam's background was in luxury property and entrepreneurship





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