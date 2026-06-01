Made In Chelsea Star Ollie Locke and Husband Gareth Move to Countryside After Eviction Over Unpaid Rent

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have relocated to the South coast after being evicted from their £4 million London home due to unpaid rent amounting to £45,000. The reality TV couple share details of their financial struggles, IVF costs, and new life in the countryside.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have quietly relocated to the South coast after being evicted from their £4 million London home over unpaid rent.

The reality TV couple, known for their appearances on the E4 show, were forced out of their Chelsea townhouse earlier this year amid a mounting rent scandal that has left a £45,000 bill still unpaid. Last month, the couple and their two-year-old twins, Apollo and Cosima, were spotted at another rental property in leafy south-west London enclave Barnes, a stone's throw from Ollie's best pal Binky Felstead.

That property was far from being a downgrade, and was thought to be worth around the same amount as their former Chelsea pad, but it seems the couple have decided their London life is finally over. Posting to his 545k Instagram followers on Sunday, Ollie, 39, shared a reel of their new life in the countryside, revealing they have moved to the South coast.

'After 20 years and a million adventures I've decided to live my childhood dream and move to the countryside,' he told fans. 'We rode out of Waterloo for the very last time as Londoners and from Chelsea to chickens, I'm now an uncle to seven chicks and the kids adore them. ' 'I'm building a new adventure on the south coast where the kids can live their very best lives.

' The reality star also teased a new work venture, adding: 'So expect a new countryside Ollie, launching a new business, making new friends and I'm sure, lots of rural challenges. ' 'Not so much King's Road, but instead getting my hands dirty with a full on country life, come with me in making this adventure one to remember.

' As revealed by the Daily Mail earlier this year, Ollie and Gareth, 37, failed to pay three months' rent on their former four-bedroom home just off Chelsea's King's Road - a debt amounting to £25,000. When the sum remained unpaid, the total ballooned to £45,000 once late fees and legal costs were added, ultimately forcing the couple to vacate under the threat of eviction.

They are being held liable for the costs owed, alongside a third tenant who lived at the property and is named on the tenancy agreement. She paid her rent directly to Ollie and Gareth, but the money was not passed on to the landlord.

Ollie said he felt 'humiliated' and suffered a 'breakdown' amid the stress of the situation, adding that he and Gareth are '100 per cent' committed to repaying the money owed so they can move forward with their lives. Gareth, who joined original cast member Ollie on Made In Chelsea in 2018, told the Daily Mail they have every intention of repaying the money they owe, stressing that they are a 'normal family' who budget like anyone else.

He said: 'Everyone else has financial issues, whether it's paying a credit card bill late or paying their rent late.

' Ollie then offered new insight into his 'humiliating' financial struggles, revealing he spent around £500,000 on IVF and surrogacy in his journey to fatherhood. Ollie told the Daily Mail that he sold his former home to fund treatment with husband Gareth, before the couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy in July 2023.

In an exclusive interview, Ollie described the emotional toll of their path to parenthood, including the loss of six pregnancies, which contributed to significant financial and personal strain. The couple also faced further delays during the Covid-19 pandemic, which extended their efforts to conceive and build their family. Ollie said: 'When it came to IVF, we got advice from people, they said, I think you should probably look at £150,000.

I said, okay, if I remortgage my house, I might get enough money to do that. We sold the house and someone gave us an offer that was alright, so we took that. But at that point, we had to. The bills were through the roof, and we lost six growing babies through miscarriage and then we got two in the end, but it cost us £500,000.

We wanted these children so desperately, but we didn't expect to go through four years because of Covid and all the laws.

' He said the pair's financial priorities shifted after becoming parents, noting that the costs of raising their twins, who were born at 31 weeks, continue to rise. Due to the 'sporadic' nature of their careers as TV stars and influencers, Gareth insisted having a full-time nanny is a necessity, though he added that full-time childcare is 'expensive'.

The couple's move to the countryside marks a new chapter in their lives, as they embrace a simpler lifestyle with chickens and rural adventures. Ollie's announcement on social media has been met with support from fans, who have followed his journey from Chelsea to the coast. The new business venture he teased remains under wraps, but fans can expect a series of updates as he documents his transition to country living.

Despite the financial setbacks and public scrutiny, Ollie and Gareth are focused on providing a stable and happy environment for their twins, Apollo and Cosima, as they navigate the challenges of parenthood and finances. With their move, the couple hope to leave behind the stresses of London and focus on building a sustainable future for their family. The rent debt remains a pressing issue, but the couple have expressed their determination to repay what they owe.

As they settle into their new home, they are likely to face further adjustments, but their resilience and commitment to their family are evident. Ollie's journey from reality TV star to countryside dad continues to captivate his followers, making this new phase one to watch





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