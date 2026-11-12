Made In Chelsea Star Jasmine Saunders Quits E4 Series

Made In Chelsea star Jasmine Saunders announces her departure from E4 after three years to prioritize mental health and personal healing.

Reality television personality Jasmine Saunders is officially stepping down from her role on the E4 reality series Made In Chelsea. The 25-year-old star, known to viewers as Jazz, announced her departure from the long-running program through a video posted on her TikTok account. This significant career move comes after she first appeared on the show in 2023, marking the end of her tenure as a regular cast member.

Details On Saunders Departure Announcement

The 25-year-old reality personality revealed her decision to leave the E4 production during a candid video message shared on social media. Filmed partially in September immediately after the finale recording and partially in a later update, the clip details her emotional journey. Saunders stated that she is taking a break to heal from traumas and work on herself outside the public eye. The announcement confirms that her time on the reality program has concluded, at least for the foreseeable future.

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Fans watching the footage saw the star break down in tears while explaining her need for distance. She emphasized that the decision was necessary for her well-being rather than a result of conflict with the production crew. By sharing this personal update, she provided a clear timeline for her exit from the franchise that has defined much of her recent public life.

Saunders Reflects On Three Year Journey

Saunders explained that she joined the cast just after graduating from university with no prior experience in reality television. She described the initial stint as temporary but ended up staying for over three years to figure out her life. During this period, she came out publicly and navigated her first serious relationship on camera. The experience helped her discover her identity but also involved significant personal drama and emotional challenges.

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She acknowledged the platform the show provided for her growth, noting that it helped shape who she is today. The cast and crew became a second family, and she expressed deep gratitude for the support system they offered. However, she noted that the negative aspects of the experience eventually outweighed the positive ones, prompting her to step away.

Stakeholder Positions And Personal Growth

The reality star addressed the welfare team specifically, thanking them for their assistance during a difficult period. She clarified that the decision to leave was not anyone else fault, but rather a personal choice for self-preservation. Saunders admitted to being too open at times, suggesting that she gave too much of herself to the production. This self-reflection highlights her desire to protect her mental health moving forward.

She also mentioned her relationship with fellow cast member Jules, describing her as an absolute ride or die friend. Saunders expressed a desire to continue supporting Jules in any capacity, even if she is not present on the show. This sentiment underscores the importance of her friendships within the cast as she transitions out of her professional role.

Impact On Viewers And Future Outlook

The announcement has triggered a wave of supportive messages from fans who applaud her decision to prioritize mental health. Saunders shared that she is in a much happier place now than when she filmed the initial part of the video months ago. She encouraged followers to stay with her as she navigates this new chapter, indicating that she remains active on social media.

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Looking ahead, the star remains undecided about a potential return to Made In Chelsea. She stated that she needs to put in the work to heal from certain things before considering getting back into that space. Fans are left wondering if she will ever return, with Saunders leaving the possibility open but prioritizing her personal recovery for now.

This departure also follows recent updates about her personal life, including a relationship with model Eve Alero. The couple was seen enjoying Brighton Pride recently, showcasing a new chapter in her romantic life away from the show's drama. As she steps back from the E4 spotlight, Saunders is focusing on reconnecting with her true self and healing from past experiences.