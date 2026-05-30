Made In Chelsea's Tabitha Willett Gives Birth to Baby Boy Orlando Seven Weeks After Secret Wedding

Reality TV star Tabitha Willett has welcomed her first child with husband Harry Hoare, a son named Orlando. The birth follows a swift series of personal milestones: a secret marriage at Chelsea Town Hall, a romantic proposal, and a public pregnancy announcement. The couple, who began dating in January 2025, moved quickly, feeling a deep alignment from the start. Their story includes a fairy-tale proposal in a luxury hotel, a Parisian babymoon, and the blending of two families that already includes young daughters. Fans and celebrities have flooded social media with congratulations for the new parents.

Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett , 34, has announced the birth of her first child with husband Harry Hoare , a baby boy named Orlando. The announcement comes just seven weeks after the couple secretly married at Chelsea Town Hall .

Willett, who already has a six-year-old daughter Ottilie from a previous relationship with Fraser Carruthers, shared a photo of the newborn in his hospital cot on Instagram. The post received an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrity friends, who praised the baby as perfect and expressed their joy for the family.

The birth marks a rapid and happy progression for the couple, who only revealed their marriage in March after a whirlwind romance that began on New Year's Day 2025. Prior to their relationship, Willett and Hoare had known each other for years but were not close. Their connection intensified after Willett sent a direct message on Instagram suggesting they meet for a drink.

That first date lasted three days, after which Willett told her best friend she intended to marry him. The couple decided early on to move quickly, citing their age and status as parents-Hoare also has a daughter-and a shared desire to avoid wasting time. Hoare proposed during a stay at The Lana hotel in the Dorchester Collection. He used a placeholder ring, and the suite was later adorned with rose petals and candles for a private balcony dinner.

Earlier this year, the couple enjoyed a lavish babymoon in Paris, staying at the five-star Hôtel Plaza Athénée for £1,800 per night. Willett announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a video of her ultrasound scan, featuring Ottilie. After the engagement, she mentioned plans for a small, low-key wedding in January. The marriage was a surprise to many fans who had watched Willett's recent on-screen romance with co-star Arman Pouladian-Kari on Made In Chelsea.

Harry Hoare is the son of the late stockbroker Timothy Hoare, who passed away in 2019. His funeral was attended by Sarah Ferguson, then the Duchess of York. Willett returned to the E4 series Made In Chelsea for its 29th season in March, balancing her reality TV career with her expanding family





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