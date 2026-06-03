Made In Chelsea's Andy Jordan Welcomes First Child With Wife Alexandra

Made In Chelsea star Andy Jordan and his wife Alexandra have welcomed their first child. The reality star, 36, who appeared on the E4 show from 2012 until 2015 has shared the news on Instagram.

Made In Chelsea star Andy Jordan and his wife Alexandra have welcomed their first child. The reality star, 36, who appeared on the E4 show from 2012 until 2015 took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary, revealing their surprise news with his photo.

The black and white shot shows Alexandra resting in bed with the couple's newborn baby lying with her. Andy captioned the snap 3 years Married to the woman of my dreams, and the dreams just got a whole lot bigger and lot more real. Happy anniversary Mrs J, the best wife I could have ever asked for, he added, prompting a series of congratulatory comments from friends.

Andy announced the pregnancy in February, sharing a photo of his wife showing off her bump during their sun-soaked holiday in Sri Lanka. The ex reality star, 36, revealed the news with on Instagram 3 years Married to the woman of my dreams, and the dreams just got a whole lot bigger and lot more real, Andy captioned the snap.

During his time on the programme, Andy dated his co-star Louise Thompson, however the duo called it quits amid claims she had also been seeing One Direction star Niall Horan. Andy appeared on MIC for three years starting in 2012, however he has previously spoken about his regrets while part of the glamorous cast.

In 2019 he told Victoria Derbyshire You just become a puppet... you're literally like the packaging, I'd lost who I was because everything was directed by someone else. Andy also admitted that he struggled with Instagram culture after gaining thousands of followers overnight due to his appearance on the programme. Overnight, there were hundreds of thousands of people watching what I was doing, he says about appearing on the show.

You're like, Everyone wants to follow me and talk to me - that's almost like a drug. He said he got to the point where he just turned into a ghost... I didn't even care if I got hit by a bus. During his time on the programme, Andy dated his co-star Louise Thompson however they called it quits amid claims she had also been seeing One Direction's Niall Horan.

Andy quit Made in Chelsea in 2015 to concentrate on making it in the music industry and now runs a clothing business alongside his brother and mum. Jam Industries describes itself as a city surf brand and has shops in Salcombe, Padstow, Dartmouth, St Ives, Falmouth and London. He married Alexandra in 2023. The couple celebrated with two ceremonies, one in London before jetting out to Mallorca





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