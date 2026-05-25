Made in Chelsea alumni: transformations, health battles and new careers after fifteen years

A look back at the original Made in Chelsea cast members, examining how Sam Thompson and Millie Mackintosh have altered their appearances, tackled personal challenges and moved into new professional roles since the show debuted.

Fifteen years after Made in Chelsea first appeared on British television, the reality series is still a staple of the entertainment landscape, now in its thirtieth series.

The programme follows a revolving cast of young adults living in the affluent SW3 district of London as they juggle careers, friendships and the inevitable turbulence of love. Over the years many of the original personalities have branched out into new professional arenas, while also undergoing noticeable physical and personal transformations.

This article revisits the first‑season alumni, highlighting the ways in which they have reinvented themselves, the challenges they have faced, and the health choices that have reshaped their public images. Sam Thompson, once the vivacious younger brother of Louise and the on‑and‑off boyfriend of Tiffany Watson, is now 33 and markedly different from the lanky teenager seen in 2013.

After a high‑profile breakup with Zara McDermott in early 2025, Sam embarked on a comprehensive fitness overhaul that included regular gym sessions, a strict nutrition plan, and a demanding 260‑mile Soccer Aid running‑and‑cycling challenge. The physical changes are evident: a more muscular build, darker hair and beard, and a contemporary mullet that replaces his earlier, lighter look.

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, Sam explained that the transformation stemmed from a moment of self‑realisation when he looked in the mirror and felt compelled to improve his appearance and confidence. He also disclosed that he experimented with unconventional skincare, specifically a salmon‑sperm facial that injects polynucleotides derived from fish milt.

While the treatment generated media chatter and comments from fellow podcaster Pete Wicks, Sam ultimately decided against repeating the procedure, acknowledging that the results had not met his expectations. His ongoing commitment to fitness and his emerging role as a podcast host illustrate a broader shift from reality‑TV star to multifaceted media personality. Millie Mackintosh’s journey has been equally dramatic, though marked by different challenges.

As a central figure in series one, Millie was embroiled in a love triangle involving her eventual husband Hugo Taylor and fellow cast member Rosie Fortescue, a storyline that set the tone for her early televised life. After a tumultuous marriage that began with infidelity, reconciliation, and a 2018 wedding, the couple filed for divorce in March 2024, concluding seven years together. Beyond her romantic saga, Millie has been outspoken about her struggles with alcohol.

In a 2022 interview with Women’s Health UK, she described a pattern of binge drinking that escalated to blackouts, ultimately leading to an alcohol‑use disorder diagnosis. A severe panic attack while hungover prompted her to adopt complete abstinence from alcohol, a decision she credits with improving her mental and physical wellbeing. Millie has also been transparent about cosmetic procedures, acknowledging multiple interventions ranging from Botox injections to breast augmentation and body‑contouring treatments.

Her openness about both the benefits and the drawbacks of aesthetic enhancements provides a rare glimpse into the pressures faced by public figures in the age of social media





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