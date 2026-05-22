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Made in Abyss: Defends Its Crown with a Stunning Return

Anime & Gaming News

Made in Abyss: Defends Its Crown with a Stunning Return
Made In Abyss
📆5/22/2026 6:12 PM
📰screenrant
21 sec. here / 3 min. at publisher
📊News: 15% · Publisher: 94%

Dark fantasy has long been a staple of the anime medium, with Made in Abyss serving as the definitive example of the genre's aesthetic. However, a long hiatus has served to heighten anticipation for its return. The teaser trailer for the new movie heralds the franchise's triumphant return, making it an indispensable addition to the competition for the darkest story of the year.

Dark fantasy has always held a special place within the anime medium, and Made in Abyss is the reigning king of cute nightmare fuel. After four long years of waiting, it is officially back to defend its crown.

The franchise's official website dropped a stunning teaser trailer for a brand-new movie titled Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery. The first entry of the new series is set to release on October 23, 2026, in Japan, with a highly expected US theatrical release following closely after. The competition for the darkest story of the year is incredibly fierce, and Made in Abyss is poised to make a significant impact

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Made In Abyss

 

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